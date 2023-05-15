King Charles 'wants to avoid distraction of Harry & Meghan drama’ and focus on duties post Coronation

King Charles wants to focus on his duties as monarch and "avoid the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama" following the coronation, a friend of the Royal Family claims. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

King Charles wants to focus on his duties as monarch and "avoid the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama" following the coronation, a friend of the Royal Family claims.

The King and Queen Camilla were crowned at a star-studded ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, with a Coronation Concert featuring performances from Take That and Lionel Ritchie held the following day.

But Harry's attendance at the ceremony - without wife Meghan and their two children Lilibet and Archie - was among the biggest stories of the day, with much of the coverage focusing on his tense relationship with big brother Prince William.

A friend of The Firm has now said the monarch is keen to put the drama behind him, and concentrate on his responsibilities as head of state.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a friend of the firm said: “The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now.

"Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard.

They added: "But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama.”

King Charles III arrives for a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge on May 9, 2023. Picture: Getty

Tensions persist between Harry and William, following the Duke of Sussex's various swipes at the family in TV interviews, and his tell-all memoir, Spare.

In the book, the Prince made sensational claims including accusing his older brother William of physically attacking him and teasing him about his panic attacks.

Harry and Meghan arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. Picture: Getty

The royal insider has said given all that has been said it would be a very surprising if Harry get the invite when the time comes for his older brother to be crowned.

William paid tribute to his father in a speech at the Coronation Concert on May 7. Picture: Getty

“It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account," the friend reportedly said.

"Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation.”