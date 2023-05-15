Breaking News

Protesters heckle Suella Braverman and disrupt her immigration speech before being ejected from conservatism conference

Protesters disrupt Suella Braverman during speech

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have disrupted Suella Braverman's speech at a conservative meeting.

Hours after Jacob Rees-Mogg had his keynote speech interrupted by an activist during the National Conservatism conference, security had to drag out a man as he shouted at the stage.

He was protesting the Illegal Migration Bill which the home secretary is championing. She was due to tell attendees that it is not racist to want to control the border.

Extinction Rebellion activists have disrupted Suella Braverman's speech to the National Conservatism conference.

The protester was dragged out by two security workers who took him from a seat, down an aisle and then out in front of Ms Braverman, who was on stage.

He repeatedly shouted about a sign as he was hauled off.

Later, a woman stood up and began shouting at Ms Braverman before she was taken away by security as the crowd booed her.

Ms Braverman was due to say Brexit, and the chance to restrict migration, would encourage economic growth and suggest Britain train its own lorry drivers and fruit pickers to plug the gaps in the labour market.

"I voted and campaigned for Brexit because I wanted Britain to control migration. So that we all have a say on what works for our country," she was set to say on Monday afternoon.

"High-skilled workers support economic growth. Fact. But we need to get overall immigration numbers down. And we mustn't forget how to do things for ourselves.

Protester dragged off the stage during Jacob Rees-Mogg speech at National Conservatism conference

"There is no good reason why we can't train up enough HGV drivers, butchers or fruit pickers. Brexit enables us to build a high-skilled, high wage economy that is less dependent on low-skilled foreign labour.

"That was our 2019 manifesto pledge and what we must deliver."

Earlier, Mr Rees-Mogg was heckled as he started the national conservatism conference, which is not a Tory party event but a get-together of right-wing MPs and speakers.

A man, claimed to be part of Extinction Rebellion, went up to join him on stage.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you're very nice people and I'm sure you are fantastic," he said.

"I would like to draw your attention to a few characteristics of fascism."

