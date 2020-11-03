Dozens evacuated from homes after two properties collapse on exclusive Chelsea street

Two houses collapsed in a street in West London. Picture: Twitter/@totalisprestige

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes on an exclusive street in Chelsea after two houses dramatically collapsed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Durham Place at about 11.30pm on Monday following the “total collapse” of the multi-million pound houses, where construction work was being carried out.

About 40 people from neighbouring properties were evacuated and a cordon put in place by police.

One person who lives nearby told the MailOnline: "There was just a huge thud. I thought it was thunder but there was only the one loud thud.

"It wasn't until the morning on my way to work that I saw the building had collapsed. There were lots of police and the road was sealed off.

"Workmen have been there for weeks excavating a basement. I don't think anyone was in the property at the time but it is going to be very expensive to fix."

There have been are no reports of any injuries.

The London Fire Brigade said two mid-terraced houses of four floors, which were under construction, had collapsed to the ground.

Station Commander Jason Jones, who was at the scene, said: “There was a total collapse of the building from the roof to ground level.

“Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and our drone team carried out a search.

“A police search dog also carried out an external search of the building and at this stage, there are no reports of any injuries. Nobody is thought to have been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Residents were evacuated from neighbouring properties. Picture: Twitter/@totalisprestige

“Local road closures will remain in place this morning.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 11.35pm on Monday to reports of a building collapsed in Durham Place.

“The occupants of neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“At this stage, there are no reported injuries and nobody is thought to have been inside the building. Emergency services remain at the scene.”