Chicago woman accused of storing mother's body in garage freezer for two years after marking death in calendar

The date and time of Michalski's death was recorded in a calendar recovered by police inside Ms Bratcher's home. Picture: PA./ Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A woman has appeared in court accused of storing her mother's body in a garage freezer for nearly two years after a calendar revealed the exact time and date of her death.

Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court in Chicago on Thursday accused of concealing a body and possessing a fraudulent identification card.

Concerns were initially raised over Regina Michalski's welfare after her granddaughter, who lives in Kentucky, was unable to contact the 96-year-old.

Her body was discovered on January 30 inside a freezer, located in a garage at a nearby apartment the pair had previously shared.

The date and time of Michalski's death was even recorded in a calendar found inside Ms Bratcher's home.

Ms Bratcher was arrester after her mother was discovered in the garage freezer on January 30 and believed to have died on March 4, 2021. Picture: PA

Prosecutors believe she died in March 4, 2021, with Bratcher believed to have been with her at the time.

The grandmother's cause of death will not be known until the body is fully thawed and an autopsy can take place, police say.

Court documents have also revealed that Ms Bratcher explained her mother's absence by telling one of the building's residents, as well as a neighbour, that Michalski had been moved to a nearby nursing home.

Police are now also looking into Ms Bratcher after suspicions were raised that she was collecting her late mother's Social Security benefits.

Read more: Lucy Letby sent sympathy card to grieving parents of baby she is accused of murdering, court hears

Read more: US military tracks Chinese spy balloon as it flies near nuclear missile base

Upon the execution of a warrant for Ms Bratcher's apartment, who has past convictions for forgery, police are said to have found an ID with Bratcher's photo but Michalski's name on it.

Police also seized a document signed with Michalski's name, however it was dated after Michalski is believed to have died.

Described by Judge David Kelly as a "very disturbing" case, Ms Bratbail was set at $20,000 (£16,300).

Bratcher is due back in court on Feb. 21.