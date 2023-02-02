Lucy Letby sent sympathy card to grieving parents of baby she is accused of murdering, court hears

By Kieran Kelly

Lucy Letby wrote a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a baby she is accused of murdering and took a photo of the card ahead of the baby's funeral, her trial was heard today.

Letby, a nurse, has been accused of killing a prematurely-born infant, named Child I, in October 2015, which the Crown say was the fourth time she tried to take her life.

She allegedly wrote on the sympathy card: "There are no words to make this time any easier.

"It was a real priviledge (sic) to care for (Child I) and get to know you as a family - a family who always put (Child I) first and did everything possible for her.

"She will always be a part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always - sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye."

"Lots of love Lucy x," she signed off the card, the court was told.

The card contained the printed message: "Your loved one will be remembered with many smiles."

Opening the prosecution case in October, Nick Johnson KC previously said the defendant had told detectives it was "not normal" for a nurse to send such a card, and that it was the only time she had.

It was "not often the nurses got to know a family as well", he told the court.

Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Friday.