Natalie McNally latest: A timeline of events of murdered pregnant woman stabbed to death

2 February 2023, 13:14

Natalie McNally pictured on the beach and alongside her funeral service card
Natalie McNally was murdered in her own home before Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Who is Natalie McNally and who has been arrested for her murder? Here's the latest news and updates in the Northern Ireland case that's gripped the nation.

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of 32 year old Natalie McNally who was stabbed to death in her own home on December 18, 2022.

Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy at the time, has been described as an "inspirational woman" and "remarkable" by her family.

Following her tragic death before Christmas, which happened in Silverwood Green in Lurgan, an outcry of support has stepped forward for her and her family which has led to marches and vigils being held in her memory.

Ms McNally's death caused an outcry over violence against women and girls and the march saw placards baring messages like "justice for Natalie" and "she was only at home" as protesters wore pink or blue clothes in her memory.

Related article: Nicola Bulley timeline: Everything that's happened so far in missing dog walker case

Related article: Man admits killing mother and daughter, 2, and burying their bodies under his floorboards - but denies raping a child

So what has happened in the Natalie McNally case? And has someone been arrested for her murder? Here's the timeline of events so far:

Natalie McNally's brothers, parents and cousin join women's march
Natalie McNally's brothers, parents and cousin join women's march following her death. Picture: Alamy

December 19

Emergency services were called to Natalie's home at 10pm in Silverwood Green, Lurgan.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder.

CCTV footage from the 18th December, a day before she was found, has shown a man carrying a rucksack arriving onto her street at 20:52 and leaving at 21:30.

December 20

The suspect is released and police confirm they're treating her death as "suspicious" despite not yet revealing the cause.

December 21

Police confirm they are treating Ms McNally's death as a murder as she suffered several stab wounds, some defensive. The police also confirmed Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant.

A second suspect, a 32-year-old man, is arrested.

December 22

Police release CCTV footage of the man with a rucksack and the second suspect is released on bail.

December 26

Family and friends gathered for Natalie's funeral near her family home in Craigavon. She had a humanist ceremony at her parent's home.

Several hundred members of the public also gathered to see her coffin as they showed the family their support.

Her brother speaks out, expressing his grief and calling for an end to violence against women and girls.

'Justice for Natalie' travels through Northern Ireland for vigils and marches
'Justice for Natalie' travels through Northern Ireland for vigils and marches. Picture: Alamy

January 3

A vigil in memory of Natalie was held outside her home in Lurgan where they released pink and blue balloons.

Her family described her as an "absolute angel" and her brother Will said: "All the messages of support we've received from friends and family have been so comforting for the family and myself personally.

"The best, you couldn't ask for a better sister than Natalie - always there for you. If you wanted her you could always text her. She very much loved her family, loved her pets, her animals, her cats, her dogs.

"I was so proud of her activism, LGBT rights and women's rights - she was an absolute angel, I couldn't have wished for a better sister."

January 5

Police retrieve the weapon used to murder Natalie from her home and say they believe the suspect is unlikely to be a threat to other women.

They stated they believed Natalie knew her murderer, enough to let him into her home, and this was a targeted attack.

A silent vigil is held for her in Stormont.

January 13

Police announce they have made a third arrest - a 46-year-old man who was detained in South Belfast. This happened after they seized a car just days before.

January 14

The man is also released on bail "pending further enquiries".

January 18

Police launch a fresh appeal for information and witnesses, over four weeks after her murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “We have carried out an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

“We previously released CCTV footage and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing.”

Natalie McNally pictures before her murder
Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy when she was murdered. Picture: Alamy/Social media

January 31

A man, 32, was rearrested on suspicion of Natalie's murder - the same suspect who was obtained by police the day after her murder and released with no further plans to investigate.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on December 18, 2022 have today, January 31, arrested a 32-year-old man in the Lisburn area.

“He was previously arrested on December 19. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives."

February 2

The suspect has officially been charged with her murder and will attend Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former soldier David Jonathan Holden (l) given three year suspended sentence for shooting Aidan McAnespie(r) at checkpoint in Northern Ireland in 1988

Ex-British soldier avoids jail for killing Catholic man at Northern Ireland army checkpoint in 1988

Breaking
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood today had all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him dropped

All charges against Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood dropped

Martin Lewis told LBC "I think it is a difficult year to be introducing ULEZ"

"Difficult year" to go ahead with Ulez as people struggle with cost of living, says Martin Lewis

The boys were approached while walking on Great Binfields Road in Lychpit

Police hunt after ‘men in black car’ try to kidnap two boys in Basingstoke

Basket of everyday shopping next to a stack of pound coins

What is the UK inflation rate and when could it start to come down?

The search for Nicola has entered its seventh day

Hunt for new witness as police step up search for missing mum Nicola Bulley

Breaking
Interest rates have been hiked for the tenth time in a row

Bank of England raises interest rate to 4%, the highest level for 14 years as it predicts shorter recession

A major ticket site has crashed after Beyoncé tickets went on sale for the first time in seven years

Scramble for Beyoncé tickets as 200,000 people join online queuing and 02 Priority app and website crash

Joseph Ward, 24, has been jailed for four years

Shocking footage shows moment Met officer is rammed off motorbike - as driver jailed for four years

Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley: Timeline of the search for missing mother-of-two who disappeared while walking dog

Izzy Montague is suing her sons school

Christian mum sues school claiming her son, 4, was forced to take part in LGBT parade

Hagos stabbed his victim to death in a random attack at Oxford Circus

Man who stabbed stranger to death in 'frenzied' attack at Oxford Circus detained indefinitely

A firefighter used a selfie from the Grenfell tragedy for his dating profile

London firefighter took selfies at Grenfell Tower and used them on his Tinder dating profile

The search for Nicola is entering its seventh day today

'When is mummy coming home?': Father of missing mum Nicola Bulley shares daughters’ heartbreaking question

Shell posted record profits

Shell posts record profits of £32.2bn after oil prices surge in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant

Man, 32, charged with murder of 'inspirational' woman who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vaping-related hospital admissions have quadrupled

Hospital admissions for vaping kids quadruple in a year, as calls grow for more regulation

British Gas has been allowing agents to break into vulnerable people's homes to install meters

Fury as British Gas debt collectors force their way into vulnerable people's homes to install prepayment meters
It will be the largest increase in bills in 20 years

Households will see largest increase to water bills in almost 20 years from April when they soar to £448 a year
Dominic Raab faces allegations of bullying by civil servants

Under fire Raab denies swearing and shouting at civil servant as PM accused of ignoring bullying allegations
The RAF has been accused of discriminating against white men to meet diversity targets

RAF diversity drive 'discriminated against 160 white men' as chief admits mistakes were made
Popular game Sims 4 was updated in January

Furious backlash after Sims 4 adds option for child characters to have 'top surgery' scars and chest binders
Tyre Nichols funeral has taken place today

'He was robbed of his life but not his light': Mourners gather to remember Tyre Nichols at Memphis funeral
The killing took place in Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire

'Appalling brutality': Failed asylum seeker who killed woman, 87, in Yorkshire village detained indefinitely in hospital
Alice Stones was killed in a dog attack yesterday evening

Vigil held for 'happy little girl', 4, mauled to death by pet dog as family 'still coming to terms with' tragedy
It follows the damning case of Jordan McSweeney, who murdered Zara Aleena after being classed as "medium" risk

Labour calls for investigation into claims probation staff are 'pressured' into lowering risk rating of offenders

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days
Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Tory right is 'as riled and suspicious as ever' as Sunak marks 100 days as PM

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

The TUC chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

From clashing with a caller who missed a funeral to possibility of a police strike, Henry Riley analyses TUC boss on LBC
'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after teacher didn’t tell her husband she was striking until last Friday
Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit