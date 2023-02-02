Man, 32, charged with murder of 'inspirational' woman who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death

Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant. Picture: PSNI/McNally family

By Will Taylor

A man has been charged with the murder of an "inspirational" woman who was 15 weeks pregnant.

Natalie McNally was stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, in December.

A 32-year-old man, who was initially arrested on December 19 and was rearrested on January 31, is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Ms McNally's death caused an outcry over violence against women and girls and more than 1,000 people marched at a National Womens Council event in her memory at Lurgan Park on Saturday.

Placards baring messages like "justice for Natalie" and "she was only at home" were displayed as protesters wore pink or blue clothes in her memory.

Her brother Brendan McNally, who joined siblings Niall and Declan and parents Noel and Bernie at the march, said: "Natalie was a remarkable person. From the age of three she lived with type one diabetes.

Ms McNally was stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy

"However, it remains a testament to her character that she was never restrained in what she wanted to achieve in life.

"She was delighted to be becoming a mother for the first time. For any young person living with diabetes in Northern Ireland, Natalie is an ideal inspiration."

He added: "Violence against women and girls is one of the great scourges of our society.

Ms McNally's family paid tribute to her. Picture: McNally family

"This is no basis for a shared future.

"The time has long come for us to recognise that we cannot rest until the perpetual assaults against women are ended for good."

More than 4,000 hours of CCTV footage have been taken by detectives investigating the killing.