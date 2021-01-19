Chilling CCTV shows teen's last moments before brutal gang stabbing

19 January 2021, 11:26 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 11:37

By Matt Drake

Police have released harrowing footage of the last moments of a teenager who was stabbed 43 times by a gang in a "targeted, well-planned" attack.

Keelan Wilson suffered fatal knife wounds yards from his Wolverhampton home on May 29 2018.

A 13-week trial at the city's Crown Court ended with unanimous guilty verdicts being returned against Brian Sasa, 20, Tyrique King, Zenay Pennant-Phillips and Nehemie Tampwo, all 19.

Jurors heard that Keelan was stabbed with a variety of weapons in the back of a taxi in Langley Road, in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton.

At the start of the trial, prosecutor Michael Duck QC said: "It is a matter of real sadness that people of such ages have the willingness to take the life of another person.

"It is not just the fact they were prepared to take that life but the manner in which they chose to do it.

"This was not in any way a spontaneous act of violence.

"This was a well-planned, targeted group attack by a number of youths armed with knives, and that was with the plan to execute another young man."

Read more: First Covid-19 vaccine jabs given to over 4m people as Hancock says 'don't blow it now'

Keelan Wilson suffered fatal knife wounds yards from his Wolverhampton home on May 29 2018
Keelan Wilson suffered fatal knife wounds yards from his Wolverhampton home on May 29 2018. Picture: PA
Jurors heard that Keelan was stabbed with a variety of weapons in the back of a taxi in Langley Road
Jurors heard that Keelan was stabbed with a variety of weapons in the back of a taxi in Langley Road. Picture: PA

Mr Duck said there was evidence to suggest the victim had "become embroiled in gang culture" despite his age.

The court heard that Keelan's death had followed two "significant" altercations between groups of youths earlier that day, described as a "culmination of increasing acts of violence of gangs in the Wolverhampton area".

Sasa, of Long Ley, Heath Town; King, of Chelwood Gardens, Wolverhampton; Tampwo, of Fern Grove in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire; and Pennant-Phillips, whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, will be sentenced in March.

All four had denied murder.

Verdicts in the case were returned around two hours after Judge Michael Chambers QC discharged a jury member who had tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Read more: 24/7 Covid vaccine clinics to be piloted within weeks, minister tells LBC

Tyrique King, Brian Sasa Nehemie Tampwo, Zenay Pennant-Phillips were all found guilty of his murder
Tyrique King, Brian Sasa Nehemie Tampwo, Zenay Pennant-Phillips were all found guilty of his murder. Picture: West Midlands Police

Praising the jurors for their patience and good will during what he had earlier described as "endless" Covid-related adjournments, Judge Chambers said: "It's customary at the conclusion of every trial for the trial judge to thank the jury for their service.

"In a case like this you deserve particular praise.

"It's essential that the rule of law, particular in cases such as this, should continue."

The judge said of Keelan's death: "It is an utter tragedy that a 15-year-old child lost his life at the hands of others who are barely older then he."

Prosecutors used fingerprint and DNA evidence, telephone records, and witness accounts to build a case against the four killers.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, of West Midlands Police, said: "Keelan's death was unnecessary and tragic. He was brutally murdered by a group of young men who chose to carry knives.

"Our message is clear: if you carry a knife you are likely to use it. The consequences are truly devastating and those responsible are now facing lengthy prison sentences.

"Keelan was a child who had his whole life ahead of him. His loss is felt by many; the shocking amount of violence on our streets was senseless and completely incomprehensible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Will it snow in London? Weather forecasters predict snow as early as this weekend

Is it going to snow in London? Capital weather forecast as Storm Christoph arrives
Cressida LBC

People spitting at police claiming Covid is 'widespread', Met Police Commissioner says
Matt Hancock has said he is in self-isolation

Matt Hancock told to self-isolate by Covid-19 app

Israeli police watch worshippers leave at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Arab League urges Joe Biden to ditch Donald Trump’s Palestine policies
A soldier holds a Taiwan national flag during a military exercise in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Taiwan troops stage drill aimed at repelling attack from China
The White House is seen from the Washington Monument (Jon Raedle/AP)

Busy in-tray awaits incoming US president Joe Biden

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Met Police Commissioner 'baffled' why officers not at front of Covid vaccine queue
Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit
The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'
Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid

Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid
Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine

Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine
Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records

Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London