Chris Pincher to step down at next election after 'groping' controversy led to Boris Johnson's downfall

26 April 2023, 18:05

Chris Pincher is standing down
Chris Pincher is standing down. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The former Conservative MP who was at the centre of the controversy that brought down Boris Johnson as prime minister is set to quit at the next election.

Chris Pincher, who was last year accused of drunkenly groped two men at an exclusive club in London, will step down as Tamworth MP.

The allegations led to criticism of how Mr Johnson handled the situation, and after months of criticism involving partygate and other issues, he was forced out of office as a spate of ministers quit the government.

Pincher, who left the government left year, having served as deputy chief whip, has been sitting as an independent MP.

He told Birmingham Live: "At the beginning of the year I let my friends and family know privately that I do not wish to stand for Parliament at the next general election.

"I let the Conservative Party know then too," the outlet quoted him as saying.

Pincher was accused of groping two men
Pincher was accused of groping two men. Picture: Alamy

"As I explained last year, I have been receiving professional medical support and I need to continue the process to improve my mental and physical health."

He has been an MP for the seat in Staffordshire for almost 20 years and said it had been a "wonderful privilege".

Pincher was reported to the parliamentary watchdog, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

He said he "embarrassed myself and other people" after the claims of his behaviour at the Carlton Club in Piccadilly, London, emerged.

The watchdog began investigating him in October, citing "actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally".

It can order MPs who break the rules to apologise and recommend a suspension from the Commons, with suspensions of 10 days or more potentially triggering a by-election.

