Wife of Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford dies suddenly

Mrs Drakeford has died suddenly. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The wife of the First Minister of Wales has died suddenly.

Clare Drakeford, wife of Labour's Mark Drakeford, passed away, the Welsh Government announced on Saturday.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister," a spokesperson said.

"The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected."

