Sangita Myska 1pm - 4pm
Breaking News
Wife of Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford dies suddenly
28 January 2023, 14:58 | Updated: 28 January 2023, 15:09
The wife of the First Minister of Wales has died suddenly.
Clare Drakeford, wife of Labour's Mark Drakeford, passed away, the Welsh Government announced on Saturday.
"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister," a spokesperson said.
"The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected."
Updates to follow