Lord Chancellor asks Parole Board to reconsider decision to release double child killer Colin Pitchfork

3 July 2023, 19:22

Double child-killer Colin Pitchfork
Double child-killer Colin Pitchfork. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk has asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to allow double child killer Colin Pitchfork to be released from prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Parole Board previously ruled that Pitchfork, who was jailed for life for raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986, could be freed.

In its decision, the Parole Board said a panel "determined that it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public for Mr Pitchfork to remain confined and thereby directed his release".

Pitchfork was given a minimum term of 30 years in 1988, later had it reduced to 28 years for good behaviour and was released in September 2021.

He was back behind bars two months later for breaching the licence conditions of his release.

Mr Chalk's intervention comes after Conservative MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa called for the parole decision to be challenged, and a Ministry of Justice source described it as "extremely worrying".

In a statement on Monday, Mr Chalk said: "My thoughts remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, whose lives were changed forever by the heinous crimes of Colin Pitchfork.

"My number one priority is public protection and after careful assessment I have asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release him.

"It is absolutely vital that every lawful step is taken to keep dangerous offenders behind bars."

The killer, who is now in his early 60s, was the first man to be convicted with DNA evidence.

He admitted two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

At the time, the judge said he doubted "if he should ever be released".

