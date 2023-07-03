'But then I have to deal with it': PCSO slammed for 'cowardice' after refusing to intervene in 'shop brawl'

3 July 2023, 12:29 | Updated: 3 July 2023, 13:49

PCSO 'refuses to help' deal with ongoing incident in West Sussex

By Will Taylor

Footage has captured the moment a driver berates a PCSO for failing to intervene during a shop brawl as he blasts the officer for "cowardice".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The motorist pulls up to the Sussex Police PCSO and asks him to intervene, claiming members of the public are trying to stop shoplifting at a Co-op in Lancing but they are getting attacked.

But the officer, who is in a police car, refuses to get involved because "then I have to deal with it".

The perplexed driver, who records the encounter, criticises the "poor attitude" and says the response is the reason disorder happens.

"You need to get round to the Co-op. Honestly, there's just been a fight round there, because people are trying to stop the shoplifters that you're doing nothing about," he tells the officer.

Read more: Five charged by Met during Just Stop Oil protest at London Pride as new police powers come into force

"There's a member of the public just been assaulted by a 15-year-old girl who's drunk, had a drink thrown in her face, got punched, people have called the police, we've come round here and you're sitting here."

"I'm not a response unit, unfortunately," the PCSO replies.

"I know you're not, but the sight of the car will make them scatter," says the driver.

There was an alleged brawl at the Co-op on June 29
There was an alleged brawl at the Co-op on June 29. Picture: Google Maps

"Yeah, but then I have to deal with it," replies the officer.

"Are you afraid to deal with it then?" asks the motorist.

"That's not the point," says the PCSO.

"It kind of is the point, that's the perception," retorts the driver.

Read more: Moment furious vigilante mum tracks down group who ‘robbed’ bike to take it back, as police ‘refuse to help’

"That's why I'm here and not round there," says the officer.

The driver hits back: "That's just cowardice. I'm afraid it is. That's the whole reason these problems exist. That's a pretty poor attitude, I'm afraid."

The officer replies: "You have your opinion, I have mine."

"Wow. That's disappointing," the driver says.

The clip has sparked a backlash
The clip has sparked a backlash. Picture: Alamy

The footage has caused shock and led to criticism of the officer for flatly refusing to even drive past the incident.

His force said the PCSO did attend the scene with a police officer.

Sussex Police said in a statement: "We are aware of video footage of a single-crewed Police Community Support Officer [PCSO] being approached by a member of the public to report an incident in Lancing.

"The matter was reported to us and a police officer attended the incident as an emergency. The PCSO also then attended the scene.

"The investigation into a report of assault and shoplifting is subject of a live investigation, and the victim has been contacted by officers."

West Sussex local policing Superintendent Nick Dias said: "Keeping the public safe and feeling safe is paramount and our officers and PCSOs work hard to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, often in challenging circumstances.

"We [work] closely with local retailers and partners to help prevent and respond to anti-social behaviour and assaults on shop workers.

"We are sorry for the clumsy language used by the PCSO in this exchange and acknowledge the public's concern. A police unit was dispatched to the scene as a matter of priority. Our response to this incident is being reviewed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew O’Donnell (left) and Max Wall (right)

School leaver 'dies in shock' hours after friend 'suffers deadly fall' while holidaying in Greece

Thousands of lightning strikes can be seen for the first time

Watch thousands of lightning strikes flash on UK and across the world as new European satellite launches

Leon Gautier

Leon Gautier, last surviving member of elite French D-Day unit, dies aged 100

French riots in the streets and pictures of fire fighters putting out flames

Why are people rioting in France? The reason behind the French protests

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law

Hong Kong police offer rewards for arrests of overseas pro-democracy activists

People gather in front of the city hall in Lyon

French show solidarity at town halls targeted in riots after police shooting

Exclusive
Oliver Dowden has been accused of misleading MPs

Deputy PM Oliver Dowden accused of misleading MPs after Conservatives brief their statistics as Treasury analysis

The final images of the Dawood family before the sub trip

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush flew to London to reassure UK businessman and his son over Titanic sub trip

Police attended the explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi

Four injured after building explosion in Tokyo

Servicemen from the US 101 Airborne Division on exercise near the Black Sea port of Constanta in Romania

Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia

Greek politicians take the oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new parliament

Greece’s new parliament sworn in following conservative party’s election victory

A woman lays a tribute to victims of the Russian attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk

Prize-winning Ukrainian writer dies of injuries after restaurant missile attack

Smoke rises in the military stronghold of Jenin in the occupied West Bank

Eight Palestinians killed as Israeli drones target West Bank militant stronghold

Chris Cummins thought his rescuer was an angel

Ex-mayor, 75, rescued after getting stuck under pipe for five days when 'taking a shortcut to the train station'

Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply loved and appreciated' grandson of Robert De Niro dies aged 19 as devastated mother pays tribute

Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak is facing a threat from the right of the Conservative party over immigration

Rishi Sunak facing threat from right of Conservative party, as MPs demand cuts to 'destabilising' mass migration
Partygate investigator Sue Gray who can start as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff in September

Partygate investigator Sue Gray broke Civil Service code by discussing a job with Labour, inquiry finds
Police officers in front of the Arc de Triomphe

French rioting appears to slow six days after teenager’s death in Paris suburbs

Holidaymakers are facing chaos this summer again

Brits face summer travel chaos again as holiday flights spike and air traffic control overstretched
A mother has been arrested in Manacor

Mother, 45, arrested 'after abandoning five-year-old daughter to drink all day' on Mallorca holiday
Sebastian Harris was the youngest visitor to the Titanic

Youngest ever visitor to the Titanic passed out from lack of oxygen on trip to ocean depths
Smoke rises from Jenin in the occupied West Bank

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on West Bank militant stronghold

A security guard in Beijing wipes away sweat

Heavy floods displace 10,000 in China as Beijing gets respite from extreme heat

Riots have continued for another night in France

Paris firefighter, 24, dies fighting blaze in underground car park amid deadly France riots
The Orkney Islands are weighing up joining Norway

British islands 'consider breaking away and joining Norway' amid fury at Scottish government and Westminster

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit