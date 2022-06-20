Company director 'appalled' by £1,152 fine for close overtake of cyclist

20 June 2022, 14:57

By James Bickerton

A 77-year-old company director has been fined £1,152 after failing to leave enough space when overtaking a cyclist.

Wayne Humphreys was filmed passing close to a cyclist in Bridgend on September 15 last year.

Footage was passed to the police via GoSafe's Operation Snap, which was setup so the public can submit footage of suspected driving offenses.

On June 8 Mr Humphreys was found guilty of driving without care and attention at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

He received a £1,152 fine along with four points on his driving licence.

He must also pay £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £115 victim surcharge.

Mr Humphreys was originally given the option to avoid prosecution by attending a driving course, but failed to agree or pay a fixed penalty notice leading to court action.

Speaking to ITV the driver expressed his outrage at the ruling.

He commented: "I think the fine is absolutely appalling.

"Other than that I have never had a fine and I have had a licence for 60 years.""I am 77 years of age and the last fine I had was 35 to 40 years ago for doing 34 miles per hour in a 30 zone.

GoSafe is run as a partnership between the Welsh Government, four Welsh police forces and a number of local authorities.

It describes itself as the "largest partnership of its type" in the UK.

Referencing the case a GoSafe spokesman said: "GoSafe received footage of a white Audi overtaking a cyclist on Pant Hirwaun, Bridgend on Wednesday, 15th September 2021, without leaving enough space to perform the manoeuvre.

"The driver, Wayne Humphreys, from Pontyclun, was contacted and offered a course.

READ MORE: Horror dash cam footage shows moment drink driver crashes into motorcyclist on A3

"The ‘What’s Driving Us’ course is offered to drivers/riders as an alternative to prosecution for the offence of driving without due care and attention.

"Mr Humphreys failed to accept this course and later failed to comply with a fixed penalty notice. This resulted in him appearing in Cardiff Magistrates Court on 8th June 2022.

"He was found guilty of driving without due care and attention. He received 4 penalty points on his license, given a £1152 fine, £620 costs, and a £115 victim surcharge.

"GoSafe regularly receives similar submissions through Op Snap and has worked closely with drivers and cycling groups to develop Operation Close Pass, which looks to educate both drivers and cyclists on how to stay safe on our roads.

"This includes promoting one of the fundamental things to remember when overtaking a cyclist, to reduce your speed and always leave 1.5 metres between your vehicle and a cyclist, whenever safe to do so."

READ MORE: Boy, 15, arrested after three men killed in horror motorway crash during police chase

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Archie Battersbee's family given right to appeal over ruling that life support should end

Breaking
Breaking News

Biggest rail strike in decades will go ahead as last-minute talks fail to resolve pay row

Brits enjoy last week's hot weather

Second heatwave possible for parts of UK as temperatures soar to 29C

Tube at Whitechapel station

Can I get a ticket refund for the train and tube strikes?

Breaking
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion in Burnley.

Teen 'fights for life' after hero neighbours rescue him from Burnley house explosion

Breaking
Emergency services are at the scene of Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, where a helicopter has crashed into a field.

Helicopter crashes into field in Yorkshire Dales as emergency services rush to scene

12-year-old 'Sophie' was turned away by the police in 2006 and told to return when she was 'not drunk'

Girl, 12, raped after police ignored appeal for help, damning Oldham grooming report finds

Cancelled flight board with airport lines

Airport chaos: Which airlines are cancelling flights and why?

Boris Johnson is recovering at Downing Street after his nose surgery.

Boris recovering after surgery on his nose, No10 reveals as Raab becomes temporary PM

Prince William said he wants to take his children George, Charlotte and Louis along to see the amazing work of charities - like his late mother Diana did for him.

William recalls 'eye-opening' experience selling Big Issue after Diana 'inspiration'

Jeremy Hunt will be participating in the race for life.

Jeremy Hunt reveals he had cancer and his whole family have battled the disease

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

Exclusive
Nicola Sturgeon campaigns with Patrick Grady a year after the sexual harassment incident had been reported.

SNP could be hit by legal action over sexual harassment case

Prince William wants to continue his charity work, including with Mountain Rescue, and ban Prince Andrew from public life

William's blueprint for his monarchy: Prince 'plans to ban Andrew' and increase activism

Emmanuel Macron lost his majority.

Emmanuel Macron loses majority after crushing blow in parliamentary elections

A 15-year-old was killed after a multiple shooting at a Juneteenth event in Washington

Boy, 15, killed and many injured in mass shooting at Washington music festival

Latest News

See more Latest News

A couple walk past a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine

‘It’s just hell there’: Russia intensifies pounding of eastern Ukraine
Director Paul Haggis

Director Paul Haggis held at Italian hotel ahead of hearing in sex assault case
Smoke rises over San Martin de Unx in northern Spain

Cooler weather helps Spain tackle wildfires while rain helps in Germany
Dua Lipa

Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father returns to Kosovo

Patrice Lumumba

Belgium returns Congo independence hero Patrice Lumumba’s tooth to family
Bangladesh Floods

South Asia floods hampering access to food and clean water

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen addresses reporters in Henin-Beaumont, northern France

Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a ‘seismic event’

Heathrow asked airlines to cancel flights following a baggage backlog and easyJet axed more of its summer trips

Heartbreak at Heathrow: 15,000 passengers stranded and easyJet axes flights at Gatwick
The chairman of Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy has told LBC the industry can be run more effectively with fewer staff.

'Steam age' railway can be run more effectively with fewer staff, rail boss says
Prince William and Kate are set to move to Windsor - and now it has been revealed why

Reason behind William and Kate's long-anticipated move to Windsor revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800
Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch again

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports client's 'suicidal ideations' over the flight

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight
Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London