Company director 'appalled' by £1,152 fine for close overtake of cyclist

By James Bickerton

A 77-year-old company director has been fined £1,152 after failing to leave enough space when overtaking a cyclist.

Wayne Humphreys was filmed passing close to a cyclist in Bridgend on September 15 last year.

Footage was passed to the police via GoSafe's Operation Snap, which was setup so the public can submit footage of suspected driving offenses.

On June 8 Mr Humphreys was found guilty of driving without care and attention at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

He received a £1,152 fine along with four points on his driving licence.

He must also pay £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £115 victim surcharge.

Mr Humphreys was originally given the option to avoid prosecution by attending a driving course, but failed to agree or pay a fixed penalty notice leading to court action.

Speaking to ITV the driver expressed his outrage at the ruling.

He commented: "I think the fine is absolutely appalling.

"Other than that I have never had a fine and I have had a licence for 60 years.""I am 77 years of age and the last fine I had was 35 to 40 years ago for doing 34 miles per hour in a 30 zone.

GoSafe is run as a partnership between the Welsh Government, four Welsh police forces and a number of local authorities.

It describes itself as the "largest partnership of its type" in the UK.

Referencing the case a GoSafe spokesman said: "GoSafe received footage of a white Audi overtaking a cyclist on Pant Hirwaun, Bridgend on Wednesday, 15th September 2021, without leaving enough space to perform the manoeuvre.

"The driver, Wayne Humphreys, from Pontyclun, was contacted and offered a course.

"The ‘What’s Driving Us’ course is offered to drivers/riders as an alternative to prosecution for the offence of driving without due care and attention.

"Mr Humphreys failed to accept this course and later failed to comply with a fixed penalty notice. This resulted in him appearing in Cardiff Magistrates Court on 8th June 2022.

"He was found guilty of driving without due care and attention. He received 4 penalty points on his license, given a £1152 fine, £620 costs, and a £115 victim surcharge.

"GoSafe regularly receives similar submissions through Op Snap and has worked closely with drivers and cycling groups to develop Operation Close Pass, which looks to educate both drivers and cyclists on how to stay safe on our roads.

"This includes promoting one of the fundamental things to remember when overtaking a cyclist, to reduce your speed and always leave 1.5 metres between your vehicle and a cyclist, whenever safe to do so."

