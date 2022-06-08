Horror dash cam footage shows moment drink driver crashes into motorcyclist on A3

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

By Lauren Lewis

This is the harrowing moment a drunk driver crashed into the back of a motorcyclist on the A3.

Footage released by Surrey Police with the permission of the victim, shows the driver speeding along the A road at more than 80mph before ramming into the back of the biker.

The driver, Nuno Ferreira, 45, of Silo Drive in Godalming, was arrested at the scene and a breathalyser test revealed he had 105mg of alcohol per 100ml in his systems - 25mg over the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

The rider was left with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow following the crash near Thursley in Surrey last year, police said.

Ferreira was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four years at Guildford Crown Court on May 26.

Footage shows the motorcyclist, who was riding in the middle of the road and had a clearly visible red light on the back of the bike, was knocked backwards on to the windscreen of the car before being thrown forward.

The rider slides along the road and tumbles several times before coming to a halt only a couple of metres in front of the car.

Video shows the bike disappear into the distance, creating sparks as it drags along the road surface.

Footage released by Surrey Police with the permission of the victim, shows the driver speeding along the A road at more than 80mph before ramming into the back of the biker. . Picture: Surrey Police

The rider was left with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow following the crash near Thursley in Surrey last year. . Picture: Surrey Police

Footage shows the motorcyclist, who was riding in the middle of the road and had a clearly visible red light on the back of the bike, was knocked backwards on to the windscreen of the car before being thrown forward. . Picture: Surrey Police

Read more: Summer plans scuppered? Gigs, festivals, sport and GCSEs hit in biggest rail strike since '89

Police Constable Chris Nicholson from the Surrey Roads Policing Unit, who investigated the case, said: "This was a traumatic incident for the victim, who suffered life-changing injuries as a result of Ferreira's selfish decision to drink and drive.

"I would like to thank the victim for giving us permission to share this haunting footage to highlight the consequences of drink-driving.

"I would also like to remind the public that even if you think you've had a drink but feel fine to drive, you are not.

"By getting in the car after drinking alcohol, you are putting not only your life at risk, but the lives of innocent members of the public who are just going about their day. It is never acceptable."

Read more: 'Terrifying' London bookmakers robber caught after giving real name to ticket inspector