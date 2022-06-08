Horror dash cam footage shows moment drink driver crashes into motorcyclist on A3

8 June 2022, 14:25 | Updated: 8 June 2022, 14:31

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

By Lauren Lewis

This is the harrowing moment a drunk driver crashed into the back of a motorcyclist on the A3.

Footage released by Surrey Police with the permission of the victim, shows the driver speeding along the A road at more than 80mph before ramming into the back of the biker.

The driver, Nuno Ferreira, 45, of Silo Drive in Godalming, was arrested at the scene and a breathalyser test revealed he had 105mg of alcohol per 100ml in his systems - 25mg over the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

The rider was left with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow following the crash near Thursley in Surrey last year, police said.

Ferreira was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four years at Guildford Crown Court on May 26.

Footage shows the motorcyclist, who was riding in the middle of the road and had a clearly visible red light on the back of the bike, was knocked backwards on to the windscreen of the car before being thrown forward.

The rider slides along the road and tumbles several times before coming to a halt only a couple of metres in front of the car.

Video shows the bike disappear into the distance, creating sparks as it drags along the road surface.

Footage released by Surrey Police with the permission of the victim, shows the driver speeding along the A road at more than 80mph before ramming into the back of the biker.
Footage released by Surrey Police with the permission of the victim, shows the driver speeding along the A road at more than 80mph before ramming into the back of the biker. . Picture: Surrey Police
The rider was left with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow following the crash near Thursley in Surrey last year.
The rider was left with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow following the crash near Thursley in Surrey last year. . Picture: Surrey Police
Footage shows the motorcyclist, who was riding in the middle of the road and had a clearly visible red light on the back of the bike, was knocked backwards on to the windscreen of the car before being thrown forward.
Footage shows the motorcyclist, who was riding in the middle of the road and had a clearly visible red light on the back of the bike, was knocked backwards on to the windscreen of the car before being thrown forward. . Picture: Surrey Police

Read more: Summer plans scuppered? Gigs, festivals, sport and GCSEs hit in biggest rail strike since '89

Police Constable Chris Nicholson from the Surrey Roads Policing Unit, who investigated the case, said: "This was a traumatic incident for the victim, who suffered life-changing injuries as a result of Ferreira's selfish decision to drink and drive.

"I would like to thank the victim for giving us permission to share this haunting footage to highlight the consequences of drink-driving.

"I would also like to remind the public that even if you think you've had a drink but feel fine to drive, you are not.

"By getting in the car after drinking alcohol, you are putting not only your life at risk, but the lives of innocent members of the public who are just going about their day. It is never acceptable."

Read more: 'Terrifying' London bookmakers robber caught after giving real name to ticket inspector

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More must be done to help smokers in hospital kick the habit, a new review has concluded

Legal age for smoking could be raised to 21 among ‘radical’ measures to tackle the habit

Sir Keir and Boris faced off in the first PMQs since the no confidence vote

Starmer: '24 hours at A&E used to be a TV programme – now it's Boris's policy!'

GP Dr Keith Wolverson has been found guilty of misconduct for asking a Muslim woman to remove her veil at Staffordshire's Royal Stoke University Hospital and could be struck off the medical register.

GP guilty of misconduct for asking Muslim woman to remove her veil could be struck off

Thunder fever could sweep the nation in coming weeks

'Thunder fever' warning as remnants of tropical Storm Alex arrive ahead of summer heatwave

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges has revealed she was threatened with 'kneecapping' after Boris Johnson said 'biological males should not compete in women's sports'.

Trans cyclist 'threatened with kneecapping' after Boris's gender sports comments

Matthew McConaughey called for change during his White House speech.

Furious Texan Matthew McConaghey calls for gun control in emotional White House plea

A 29-year-old German-Armenian has been arrested after he allegedly drove a car into a crowd in Berlin killing one and injuring at least eight more.

Man arrested after teacher killed, five fight for life after car hits Berlin shoppers

A woman has revealed she woke from a three month coma after a horror accident in Canada to discover her fiancé had blocked her on social media and moved on with another woman.

Woman wakes from coma to find fiancé ghosted her and moved on with someone else

Sir Charlie Bean spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

It'll be 'challenging' to sustain lower taxes, says former Bank of England deputy governor

Nick Ferrari asked Mr Javid about his comments about the NHS being like Netflix

Javid says NHS 'Netflix' shake up will not turn it into subscription service

Mullins admitted a string of robberies

'Terrifying' London bookmakers robber caught after giving real name to ticket inspector

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial captivated audiences

Amber Heard blasts Johnny Depp's TikTok celebrating defamation trial verdict

A raft of summer events will coincide with planned RMT strikes

Summer plans scuppered? Gigs, festivals, sport and GCSEs hit in biggest rail strike since '89
Sajid Javid pledged urgent action to overhaul management in the health and social care sector

Health Sec plans huge management shake-up after discrimination and bullying discovered

The 18-year-old, was reportedly hounded by her peers after she argued biological gender is real

Girl branded 'Nazi transphobe' after questioning trans ideology relapses into anorexia

The Army has been asked to stop calling soldiers in Queen's bodyguard "Guardsman"

Army considers dropping the term 'Guardsman' to be more gender inclusive

Latest News

See more Latest News

Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, left, is welcomed by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola

Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shake hands at the end of a joint news conference in Ankara

Russia backs Ukraine grain exports but wants sanctions eased

An International Atomic Energy Agency inspector sets up surveillance equipment at a uranium conversion facility in Iran

Iran turns off UN nuclear watchdog cameras at atomic site – reports
Rescue workers help an injured person after a car hit a crowd of people in central Berlin

One dead and eight injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin
A civilian militia man holds a shotgun and a rifle during training at a shooting range on the outskirts of Kyiv

Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city, says governor
Rescuers work at the scene of the derailment in eastern Iran

Train derailment in eastern Iran kills 21

Civilian militia

Russia draws closer to capturing Ukraine’s Donbas region

Somalia drought

Severe drought leads to hundreds of deaths as Somalia faces famine
Sepp Blatter

Smiling Blatter enters court at start of Fifa fraud trial

Iran Train Derailment

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly train derailment in eastern Iran

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC
Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC
England legend Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Ex-England star Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty argues Gareth Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

Shelagh Fogarty argues Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks
'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC

'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC
"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A rebel Tory MP has said he would be "very surprised" if Johnson remains PM at the end of the year

Tory rebel would be 'very surprised' if Boris Johnson is still PM come autumn
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London