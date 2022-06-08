Brits face summer travel misery with rail strikes, soaring fuel prices and airport chaos

8 June 2022, 00:09 | Updated: 8 June 2022, 01:05

Brits are set to face a summer of travel chaos with rail strikes, soaring fuel prices and airport cancelations
Brits are set to face a summer of travel chaos with rail strikes, soaring fuel prices and airport cancelations. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Brits are set to face a summer of travel chaos as rail workers plan the biggest network strike in decades, airport delays and cancelations continue and fuel prices soar.

Rail workers announced a three day walk out of 50,000 staff ahead of the UK's most anticipated gigs and festivals and alongside another Tube strike.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25 in what the union says will be the biggest strike on the railways since 1989.

It comes as another blow to those with summer plans who are already facing chaos at airports due to staff shortages and airlines overbooking, and huge petrol bills as pumps hit £2 a litre this week.

The dates of the rail strike clash with the start of the Glastonbury music festival which begins on Wednesday June 22.

Other events that week include England playing New Zealand in a test match in Leeds, the British athletics championships in Manchester, and gigs in London's Hyde Park by Elton John (June 24) and the Rolling Stones (June 25).

There will also be a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London on June 24/25 and it is Armed Forces Day on June 25.

The RMT also announced another 24-hour strike on London Underground in a separate row over jobs and pensions.

Tube workers will strike on June 21 to coincide with the first rail strike, threatening widespread travel chaos.

Union members voted overwhelmingly for action last month in growing rows over pay and job losses.

Read more: Fury as petrol prices soar above £2 per litre as fuel cost hits record level

Read more: Boris hints at tax cuts to woo Tory rebels and pleads move on from confidence vote

This comes after days of chaos at airports across the country, with easyJet forced to cancel at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick the worst affected airport.

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air also scrapped at least seven flights to UK airports.

British Airways cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.

There have also been reports of massive queues and severe delays for the last month, due to staff shortages and a huge surge in demand as more people travel post-coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, hundreds of check-in and ground staff employed by British Airways at Heathrow began voting on strike action on Tuesday.

Members of the Unite and GMB unions are being balloted in a dispute over pay which could cause chaos at the UK's busiest airport during the summer holiday period.

The RMT said rail staff who worked through the pandemic were facing pay freezes and hundreds of job cuts.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1% and rising.

"Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

"Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This unfairness is fuelling our members anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.

"RMT is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reacted to the strike plans on Twitter, writing: "Very disappointing RMT Union are taking action that could damage the rail network after taxpayers contributed £16bn, £600 per household, to keep jobs during Covid.

"We're working with industry to reduce disruption caused by strikes but urge unions to come to talks with employers."

The strikes come as fuel prices hit £2 per litre at some motorway service stations.

At Washington South services on the A1 between Sunderland and Newcastle, LBC found a litre of unleaded cost an eye-watering £2.02 per litre.

Diesel costs £2.04 at the same fuel station.

A Gulf petrol garage in Essex and another forecourt on the M6 in Cumbria were also selling fuel for more than £2-per-litre.

The union said more than 50,000 railway workers will walk out on June 21, adding that the action will affect the national railway network for the entire week.

Angie Doll, Chief Operating Officer at Govia Thameslink Railway, said:  “We are extremely disappointed that passengers across the country now face the anxiety of rail disruption just as we are starting to recover from the pandemic.

“Although GTR colleagues voted only for action short of a strike, unfortunately we do expect our services to be very severely disrupted because of full strike action affecting Network Rail and other train operators.

“We ​depend on Network Rail signallers and engineers to keep our trains moving, and our services connect with many lines and stations managed by other operators whose staff are taking action.

“We will provide more detailed passenger advice and information in the coming days. In the meantime, we urge the RMT to work with Network Rail and train operators to seek a swift resolution.” 

Andrew Haines, Network Rail's chief executive, said: "We continue to meet with our trades unions to discuss their pay concerns and we're doing everything we can to avoid strike action on the railway.

"We know that the cost of living has increased and we want to give our people a pay rise, but the RMT must recognise we are a public body and any pay increase has to be affordable for taxpayers.

"Travel habits have changed forever and the railway must change as well. We cannot expect to take more than our fair share of public funds, and so we must modernise our industry to put it on a sound financial footing for the future. Failure to modernise will only lead to industry decline and more job losses in the long run.

"There are two weeks until the first strike is planned. We will use this time to keep talking to our unions and, through compromise and common sense on both sides, we hope to find a solution and avoid the damage that strike action would cause all involved."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sajid Javid pledged urgent action to overhaul management in the health and social care sector

Health Sec plans huge management shake-up after discrimination and bullying discovered

The 18-year-old, was reportedly hounded by her peers after she argued biological gender is real

Girl branded 'Nazi transphobe' after questioning trans ideology relapses into anorexia

The Army has been asked to stop calling soldiers in Queen's bodyguard "Guardsman"

Army considers dropping the term 'Guardsman' to be more gender inclusive

Cineworld has cancelled screenings of the film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad

Film about Prophet Muhammad’s daughter pulled from screens after protests

Baroness Helena Morrissey said Mr Johnson is "in the wrong job"

Tory peer: 'I'd rather Boris Johnson didn't carry on. I don't see any contrition'

Boris Johnson's "best hope of survival as leader" is to reach out to Theresa May Sir David Lidington says

Boris's 'best hope of survival': Uniting Tories with the help of May and Cameron

Police are hunting for Stephen Burden (left) and a second suspect (right) after a man was doused in petrol and set on fire

Police hunt after man doused in petrol and set on fire at service station

A Tube strike caused misery for Londoners yesterday

Fury as union threaten travel chaos which could paralyse rail network ahead of summer gigs

Johnny Depp was caught on camera quoting lines from the iconic film including "morning star shine, the earth says hello!" and "you're really, really weird" followed by his Willy Wonka laugh.

Inside Johnny Depp's '50k' curry night as he delights fans with Willy Wonka impressions

Alex Davies has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Founder of neo-Nazi group National Action jailed for over eight years

BRAZIL-AMAZON-INDIGENOUS-MEDIA-MISSING

Family of British journalist missing in the Amazon urges action

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is "very happy" Boris Johnson is still UK Prime Minister

Zelenskyy 'very happy' Boris stayed PM after wounding revolt and hails 'important ally'

Drivers have told of their fury at soaring fuel prices

Fury as petrol prices soar above £2 per litre as fuel cost hits record level

Mr Omishore was named as the man who died in the Chelsea Bridge incident

Pictured: Man who died after he fell into Thames after being Tasered by police

Whitehall closed due to suspicious package

Whitehall evacuated as bomb disposal experts blow up "suspicious package" in phone box

Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, his mum Brenda has revealed.

Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, mum Brenda reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Texas School Shooting McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London

Paramount sued over Top Gun copyright claim

Civilian militia men hold shotguns during training at a shooting range in outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia deploys more troops and claims progress in east Ukraine
British journalist Dom Phillips, right, and a Yanomami Indigenous man walk in Maloca Papiu village, Roraima state, Brazil, in November 2019

British journalist and Brazilian expert still missing in the Amazon
Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries arrives for a live TV show in Amsterdam in 2008

Trial resumes of suspects in killing of Dutch crime reporter

Dr Castelvedere died at a house in Colchester

Mum-of-one who died in suspected murder named as 'widely respected' Suffolk Uni lecturer
A destroyed truck can be seen on fire at the bridge connecting Severodoonetsk and Lysychansk, in Ukraine's Luhansk region

British fighter in Ukraine faces death penalty after capture by Russian forces
A pilgrim lights a candle in the sanctuary of the virgin of the Rocío

Spain’s Rocio pilgrimage party returns after Covid hiatus

Mr Roberts died in a base jumping accident

British base jumper dies 'after parachute fails to open' in 800m leap
Britain's aviation industry has buckled under demand for flights

Thousands of Brits stuck abroad amid airport chaos as they're forced to drive home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

England legend Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Ex-England star Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty argues Gareth Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

Shelagh Fogarty argues Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks
'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC

'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC
"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A rebel Tory MP has said he would be "very surprised" if Johnson remains PM at the end of the year

Tory rebel would be 'very surprised' if Boris Johnson is still PM come autumn
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice
Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out
Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London