Two killed and three injured in smash with van travelling wrong way in police chase

A taxi driver and passenger have been killed when a van travelling the wrong way on a motorway during a police pursuit crashed head-on into the vehicle. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Stephen Rigley

A taxi driver and passenger have been killed when a van travelling the wrong way on a motorway during a police pursuit crashed head-on into the vehicle.

Three occupants of the fleeing van have also been ‘critically’ injured in the horror smash on the M606, Bradford last night.

The dead taxi driver has been locally named by family and friends as 27-year-old Sohail Ali.

Sohail was reportedly working for Arrival Taxis at the time of the crash, with one friend paying tribute online writing: "Rest in peace Sohail brother one of the most down to earth lads I’ve met and deffo the best taxi driver about."

Another wrote: "Can’t get my head round it, was only talking to your dad about you yesterday. If you knew Sohail you know he was one of the best lads around! Till we meet again brother fly high."

Can not believe I’m writing this. RIP Brother 💙 so sorry to my sister Jade Wilson and Ansar Mahmood thinking of all the... Posted by Nathan Wilson on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

At the time of the crash a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision that has closed the M606 in Bradford.

"A 10.45pm on Monday, a van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit and was then driven the wrong way on the southbound M606 from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford, where it was involved in a head-on collision with a taxi.

"There are five casualties in total from both vehicles, including three who were critically injured. One carriageway is now open.

"West Yorkshire Police has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the involvement of a police vehicle in the circumstances leading up to the collision."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct added: "We are carrying out an independent investigation into the involvement of West Yorkshire Police (WYP) prior to a road traffic collision on the M606 near the Chain Bar roundabout, Bradford, at around 10.45pm on Monday 13 June.

"We were notified by WYP after the collision and an independent investigation declared at 12.51am today (Tuesday 14 June)."We understand that a Ford Transit van failed to stop for police before it was involved in a collision with a taxi after the van entered the M606 on the wrong side of the carriageway.

"IOPC investigators are attending the scene and the police post-incident procedure. We have begun to gather information and our investigation is at an early stage."

This story is being updated, more follows.