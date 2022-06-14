Breaking News

Two killed and three injured in smash with van travelling wrong way in police chase

14 June 2022, 10:26 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 11:28

A taxi driver and passenger have been killed when a van travelling the wrong way on a motorway during a police pursuit crashed head-on into the vehicle
A taxi driver and passenger have been killed when a van travelling the wrong way on a motorway during a police pursuit crashed head-on into the vehicle. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Stephen Rigley

A taxi driver and passenger have been killed when a van travelling the wrong way on a motorway during a police pursuit crashed head-on into the vehicle.

Three occupants of the fleeing van have also been ‘critically’ injured in the horror smash on the M606, Bradford last night.

The dead taxi driver has been locally named by family and friends as 27-year-old Sohail Ali.

Sohail was reportedly working for Arrival Taxis at the time of the crash, with one friend paying tribute online writing: "Rest in peace Sohail brother one of the most down to earth lads I’ve met and deffo the best taxi driver about."

Another wrote: "Can’t get my head round it, was only talking to your dad about you yesterday. If you knew Sohail you know he was one of the best lads around! Till we meet again brother fly high."

Can not believe I’m writing this. RIP Brother 💙 so sorry to my sister Jade Wilson and Ansar Mahmood thinking of all the...

Posted by Nathan Wilson on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

At the time of the crash a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision that has closed the M606 in Bradford.

"A 10.45pm on Monday, a van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit and was then driven the wrong way on the southbound M606 from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford, where it was involved in a head-on collision with a taxi.

"There are five casualties in total from both vehicles, including three who were critically injured. One carriageway is now open.

"West Yorkshire Police has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the involvement of a police vehicle in the circumstances leading up to the collision."

Posted by Jake Deakin-New on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The Independent Office for Police Conduct added: "We are carrying out an independent investigation into the involvement of West Yorkshire Police (WYP) prior to a road traffic collision on the M606 near the Chain Bar roundabout, Bradford, at around 10.45pm on Monday 13 June.

"We were notified by WYP after the collision and an independent investigation declared at 12.51am today (Tuesday 14 June)."We understand that a Ford Transit van failed to stop for police before it was involved in a collision with a taxi after the van entered the M606 on the wrong side of the carriageway.

"IOPC investigators are attending the scene and the police post-incident procedure. We have begun to gather information and our investigation is at an early stage."

This story is being updated, more follows.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A former British heavyweight boxer was captured on video knocking out a rowdy customer at BoxPark

Boxer turned bouncer who fought Mike Tyson knocks out rowdy customer at Wembley

Girl, 17, reportedly raped on a train

Girl, 17 'raped' in toilets onboard a train between London and Kent

Exclusive
High Court judge has ruled Archie's treatment should be stopped and his life support turned off

'He won't give up': Archie Battersbee's mum vows to fight ruling to end son's life

Another 6,000 rail workers could join the strike action

Thousands more rail staff balloted over strikes as biggest ever walkout looms

Lizzo has announced she will change the lyrics of the song

Pop star Lizzo changes derogatory lyric after backlash against "ableist slur"

Lightyear will be banned in 14 countries

New Lightyear film 'banned in 14 countries over same-sex kiss'

Exclusive
Prossy Nakalinzi, 29, fled to the UK from Uganda

Refugee who was 'raped and beaten' after deportation brands Rwanda plan a 'death sentence'

Kate and William are reportedly moving to Windsor to be near the Queen

Will and Kate 'will move to Windsor cottage' as they chase 'modest' life with less staff

Hodgson admitted murdering her two-year-old son.

Mother, 39, admits murder of two-year-old son who died in hospital

Senior Church of England bishops have criticised the PM's plan

'Traffickers are immoral not us' Truss blasts bishops for saying Rwandan plan 'shames UK'

The panel found that Ms Davies had breached professional standards by exchanging messages with the teenager, inviting him into her home and having sex with him on several occasions.

Social worker, 25, 'exploited' teenage boy in her care and invited him round for sex

The family had gone for a swim when the explosion occurred.

Horror moment swimmer is blown up in front of his family on mine-infested beach in Odesa

The Government has unveiled plans to tear up the NI Protocol.

NI protocol had 'unintended consequences on the oven ready Brexit deal' says Truss

Nicola Sturgeon is launching a new independence prospectus

Nicola Sturgeon to launch fresh drive for Scottish independence

David Venables is accused of murdering his wife Brenda at their home in 1982

Retired farmer, 89, 'murdered wife and hid body in septic tank to rekindle affair'

Temperatures will soar above 30C this week

Mini-heatwave to hit UK with temperatures reaching 33C

Latest News

See more Latest News

Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate
Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant

Landmark floating restaurant towed from Hong Kong harbour

Migration Rwanda Britain

Refugees living in Rwanda warn arrivals from UK will face challenges
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ ex charged with stalking her at her wedding

Romance Novelist Murder Sentence

Life term for How To Murder Your Husband author who killed spouse
California Wildfires

Wildfires force evacuations in Arizona and California

Capitol riot

Capitol officer tells trial that man jabbed at him with Confederate battle flag
A vigil outside the Brazilian embassy in London for missing Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

Reports unclear on whether body of British journalist has been found in Amazon
A member of an extraction crew works during an exhumation at a mass grave near Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday June 13 2022 (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Police investigating killings of 12,000 Ukrainians in war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/AP)

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid days after meeting Joe Biden

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul
Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares
Andrew Marr has questioned how the government is dealing with Brexit and migrant dilemmas.

Andrew Marr: Why are this lot trying to make enemies of our neighbours?
Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/06 | Watch again

James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson for appealing to 'vile racists' with Rwanda refugee plan

James O'Brien blasts Rwanda refugee scheme for appealing to 'vile racists'
The Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson says he is 'bringing in tax cuts as fast as we can'
"My idea would be they've got to go a lot further."

Rachel Johnson urges Government to go 'a lot further' in fighting cost-of-living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London