Home Office deports 13 men to Jamaica despite legal row

2 December 2020, 13:26

Campaigners wanted to halt the deportation flight
Campaigners wanted to halt the deportation flight. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Over a dozen "serious foreign criminals" have been deported to Jamaica on a Home Office charter flight following a major legal row over trafficking claims and petitions to have them stay in the UK.

A last-ditch plea from lawyers and campaigners failed to convince the Government to stop all the deportations - however the courts stopped around 35 people from leaving on the flight this morning.

Four people on the flight were convicted for murder and were sentenced to more than 15 years in prison each.

Another was found guilty of several serious offences, including manslaughter, criminal damage, possession of drugs and having a weapon in a public place.

Minister for immigration compliance Chris Philp said: "In the early hours of this morning 13 serious foreign criminals were deported from the UK.

"It is disappointing that specialist immigration law firms continued to use last-minute tactics to remove a significant number of offenders from this flight.

"These individuals had every opportunity to raise the claims in the days and weeks leading up to the flight, however, a significant number of claims were not submitted until hours before the flight was due to leave – meaning murderers and rapists have been able to stay in the UK.

"Those we are attempting to remove have committed crimes which have a devastating impact on victims and their families.

"We will be working through these cases as quickly as possible. I remain committed to removing foreign criminals and anyone without a legal basis to be here to keep the British public safe – which will always be my number one priority."

Immigration minister Chris Philps denied the deportations were "discriminatory"
Immigration minister Chris Philps denied the deportations were "discriminatory". Picture: PA Images

Campaigners labeled the move "discriminatory" and highlighted the effects of forcibly separating the criminals from their children.

Lawyers have spent several weeks trying to halt the flight after successful attempts in the past - something supported by several Labour MPs.

It is unknown whether Osime Brown, an autistic man who was convicted for stealing a phone, was on the flight.

But activists sparked controversy this week after comparing the deportation of criminals to Jamaica to the Windrush scandal - despite the context of the situations being different.

Mr Philp on Tuesday denied that deporting foreign national offenders is discriminatory as Conservative MPs called for "activist lawyers" to be prevented from stopping flights at the last minute.

He told the Commons that there is "no element of discrimination in this policy whatsoever" and that it applies to French and Spanish nationals just as much as individuals from Jamaica.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Airport passenger

EC urges caution but cross-border Christmas travel not discouraged
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli parliament passes proposal setting stage for its dissolution
Ted Hui

Europe urged to offer ‘safe haven’ for Hong Kong activists

Trier crash scene tributes

German city mourns five killed in car attack

Hong Kong activists, from right, Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong activists jailed for role in pro-democracy protest

Ethiopia refugees

UN allowed humanitarian access to conflict-hit region of Ethiopia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

People wearing face masks walk past a sign on Market Street, Manchester

New Tiered Covid lockdown system starts today - here's what you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Conservative MP voted against the Government

Desmond Swayne tells LBC the Government was "poorly advised" on Covid Tiers
James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine

James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine
Matt Hancock's message for Covid anti-vaxxers as Pfizer jab approved

Matt Hancock's message for Covid anti-vaxxers as Pfizer jab approved
This caller was furious over Labour abstaining from the Covid Tiers vote and he wanted to tell LBC all about it

'I am absolutely fuming' - caller brands Labour'I am absolutely fuming' - caller brands Labour abstention in Covid tier vote 'mistake'
Concerns are rising over the future of the high street as more shops face closure

Covid 'accelerated' closure of High Street shops such as Debenhams, retail expert warns
Caller says Labour Party is 'cowardly' for abstaining on tier system vote

Caller brands Labour Party 'cowardly' for abstaining on tier system vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London