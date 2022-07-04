Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems. Picture: Getty

By Amy Addison-Dunne

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder over a shooting at Copenhagen shopping centre.

Police said there was no indication that the shooting was of terrorist nature, and 'not motivated by gender or anything else', but suggested there were mental health problems at play.

The 22-year-old stood up in court, and was charged with killing three and injuring four after opening fire on a busy shopping centre in Copenhagen, armed with a gun and a knife. His lawyers did not say anything on his behalf.

His victims are a 47-year-old Russian national who had been living in Denmark and two Danish 17-year-olds - one male and one female. They have not been named.

The suspect is believed to have previously received psychiatric treatment, but reportedly posted videos on the internet claiming that it wasn't working.

He will be committed to a closed psychiatric ward for 24 days, according to Reuters.

He was in possession of a rifle, ammunition and a knife when he was arrested, police said.

Danish gun laws are strict and all firearms, with the exception of some hunting rifles, require a licence issued by the police. The shooter did not have such a licence.

According to the MailOnline, he previously posed with a hand gun and a rifle believed to be the one used to fatally shoot three and injure four.

The night before the shooting, he posted playlists on the internet titled 'Killer Music' and 'Last Thing to Listen To', writing underneath that 'Quetiapine does not work'.