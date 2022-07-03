Breaking News

'Several' people wounded in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall

Terrified shoppers fled after a shooting in a Copenhagen mall. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Several people have been hit by bullets in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen, Danish Police have said.

Officers have been sent to the Fields shopping centre in the Danish capital.

Terrified shoppers were seen running for safety and Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher.

Witnesses also said people were crying and hiding in shops.

Police have urged anyone who was at Fields today to contact their relatives.

Shoppers were seen running from the shopping mall. Picture: Getty

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard "three-four bangs".

"Really loud bangs," he said.

"It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store."

Emilie Jeppesen, 20, told Denmark's Jyllands Posten: "You didn’t know what was happening. Suddenly there was just chaos everywhere.

"We were sitting and going to eat and suddenly we could see people running.

"Then we first thought 'why do people run?' But then we could hear shots."

It is not known how many people are injured. Picture: Getty

British singer Harry Styles was expected to perform at 8pm on Sunday evening, at an event close to the mall.

Concert promoter Live Nation told Reuters the concert would go ahead as planned after "close dialogue" with the police.

The company said half the audience had already entered the venue.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene. Picture: Getty

Police are advising people inside the mall to stay where they are and await police assistance.

It is not yet known how many people are injured.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Civilians have been told to await police assitance. Picture: Getty

Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field's mall between the city centre and the airport, Copenhagen police wrote on Twitter.

"We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said.

Witnesses said they heard three or four gunshots. Picture: Getty

The shopping centre is close to the city's airport.

A huge police presence was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

