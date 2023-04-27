May bank holiday weekend will see ‘19C heat’ and there’s a good weather forecast for King Charles’ Coronation too

By Asher McShane

Temperatures could reach 19C on the upcoming early May Bank Holiday weekend, and there’s good news on the weather front for the coronation of King Charles.

The Met Office has said the mercury will reach a maximum of 19C on the first Bank Holiday in May, in the south east - and 15C as far north as Carlisle.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “By Friday temperatures will have increased so that we will see values around 18-21C across parts of the UK.

“The coming bank holiday weekend itself will be a mixture of brighter conditions and showers. These showers will tend to be heaviest and most frequent in the west on Saturday.

“On Sunday most locations can expect to see at least some showers, whereas on the bank holiday Monday the focus for showers is more likely to be the east, with drier conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will be reasonable and above average.”

A precise forecast for the King’s Coronation isn’t yet available but forecasters are generally predicting “fine and dry conditions.”

The special Bank Holiday weekend is due to be 'fairly settled' with 'plenty of dry and mild weather across the UK.