Counter-terror consultation hailed as 'major stride' towards making UK safer

26 February 2021, 05:37

People grieve at a memorial of the Manchester Arena attack
People grieve at a memorial of the Manchester Arena attack. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A mother whose son was killed in the Manchester Arena attack has hailed a government consultation on proposed counter-terror legislation as a "major stride" towards making the UK safer.

Ministers launched a national consultation on Friday over a proposed new counter-terror Bill - 'Martyn's Law' - that would be named after one of the victims of the bombing.

The government's planned 'Protect Duty' would make it a legal requirement for public places to ensure they are prepared for and can protect the public from terrorist attacks.

Read more: Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi admits helping plan Manchester Arena bombing for first time

It will draw on lessons that have been learned after previous attacks and the proposal has been driven by a campaign in memory of Martyn Hett.

Figen Murray, mother of Mr Hett, 29, who was one of the 22 people killed in the May 2017 Manchester Arena atrocity, has campaigned for the law.

Martyn Hett, 29, was one of the 22 people killed in the May 2017 atrocity
Martyn Hett, 29, was one of the 22 people killed in the May 2017 atrocity. Picture: PA

She said: "Today is a major stride towards making our country safer from terror attacks. I want to thank the Government for taking this step.

"To make Martyn's Law a reality is of huge relief and I look forward to making a lasting difference with all of those who have supported it.

"It's crucial this law is brought in and applies to all public venues because protecting the public from terror attacks is a priority and there cannot be exceptions.

"My focus will always be to stop such violent acts from happening again because Martyn and the other 21 victims cannot have lost their lives for nothing."

An 18-week consultation into the plans begins on Friday, seeking contributions over which sorts of venues should be bound by the law, and what compliance measures will be required.

Private and public owners of venues and sites currently have no obligation to act on free advice from specialist counter-terrorism officers about threats of a terrorist attack and how to mitigate the risk.

The proposal had been intended to go to consultation last spring but the Covid-19 outbreak meant plans to canvass opinion among the leisure, entertainment and hospitality sectors were placed on hold.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I have heard first hand from those who have sadly lost loved ones in horrific terror attacks, and thank them for their tireless work to ensure others do not share their tragedy.

"This Government has already taken significant steps to amend our powers and strengthen the tools for dealing with the developing terrorist threats we face, and we will always take the strongest possible action to protect our national security.

"That is why we want all organisations responsible for public venues and spaces to put public safety and security first."

The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing is due to resume next week.

Lawyers for Showsec, the firm responsible for stewarding and security at the venue, previously told the inquiry it was not to blame if its staff "missed opportunities" on the night of the suicide bombing.

Homegrown terrorist Salman Abedi died in the blast when he detonated a backpack filled with explosives, murdering 22 innocent bystanders and injuring hundreds of others.

His younger brother, conspirator Hashem Abedi, was last year convicted of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

He was given 24 life sentences with a minimum term of 55 years before he can be considered for parole.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Counter Terrorism Policing Business Independent Advisory Group and Counter Terrorism Business Information Exchange welcomed the consultation initiative.

“It is in the public interest for the government and business to work together to ensure people are as protected as possible when visiting venues, retail areas and other publicly accessible spaces," the spokesperson said.

"This initiative gives us an opportunity to make sure that we are doing all we can to keep people safe.

“We look forward to collaborating with the government in order to provide the public with the best possible protection against those who wish us harm.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mitch McConnell speaking at Donald Trump's impeachment vote on February 13

McConnell pledges support for Trump if he wins 2024 nomination
Joe Biden speaking at a podium

US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

NHS workers protested their pay in London last September

Budget 2021: Denying NHS workers pay rise 'kick in teeth', Labour says
Biden

Joe Biden hails US vaccination programme after 50m-dose milestone
The Queen has urged those who are hesitant about the Covid vaccine to think about others

Queen urges those worried about Covid jab to 'think about others rather than themselves'
Virus Outbreak Europe Summit

EU leaders vow to accelerate rollout of Covid-19 vaccines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim

Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim
Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", LBC has been told.

'Prisoners not having Covid vaccine priority is depressing and confusing'
Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan
Gavin Williamson shouldn't have cancelled exams, teacher tells James O'Brien

Gavin Williamson cancelling exams was a mistake, teacher tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien caller worries about police accessing vaccine passport location data

James O'Brien caller worries police could track his location via a vaccine passport
Nick Ferrari spoke to the Conservative peer

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Lord Wolfson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London