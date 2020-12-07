Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi admits helping plan Manchester Arena bombing for first time

7 December 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 7 December 2020, 11:55

Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi
Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi has admitted for the first time his involvement in planning the Manchester Arena bombing which killed 22 people, a public inquiry has heard.

Abedi, 23, made the admission in prison last month while he was visited by two members of the inquiry's legal team to be interviewed as part of the inquiry into the atrocity on May 22 2017.

The brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, had pleaded not guilty earlier this year to 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

He did not give evidence at the Old Bailey but provided a pre-prepared defence statement in which he denied involvement, claimed to have been "shocked" by what his brother had done and did not hold extremist views.

He went on to be convicted by a jury of all the offences and was handed 24 life sentences in August with a minimum term of 55 years before he can be considered for parole.

On October 22 Abedi was interviewed in prison where he admitted he played "a full and knowing part", the inquiry was told.

The inquiry is looking at the background circumstances before and during the bombing and is expected to last into next spring.

