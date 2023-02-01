'We’ve never seen anything like this': Couple abandoned baby at airport check-in as they rushed to make flight

Shocking footage showed the moment check-in staff found the baby inside the pushchair. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A couple who abandoned their baby at a check-in desk at an airport in Israel have been detained by police.

The pair arrived at Tel Aviv airport on Tuesday to get a flight to Brussels, but they didn’t have a boarding pass for the infant.

They needed to buy an extra ticket, but instead they left the child in its pushchair at check-in and ran for passport control.

Shocking footage posted online shows the moment airport staff pulled back a blanket and found the baby was still in the pram.

The manager of the Ryanair check-in desk told the Jerusalem Post: “We've never seen anything like this. We couldn't believe what we were seeing.”

#INCREDIBLE - 2 Belgian parents were detained by border police after they forgot their baby at the check in counter at Ben Gurion Airport today, for a flight from Tel Aviv to Charleroi, Belgium Posted by Yafi on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Israel’s Airport Authority said in a statement: “A couple with Belgian passports arrived for a Ryanair flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby.

“The couple also arrived late for the flight after the flight's check-in counters had closed.

“They left the baby and went to the security check-in at Terminal 1 to get to the departure gate.

“A ground services shift manager took the couple back to the flight counters to take the baby and called the police and a security guard.”