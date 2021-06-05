Coventry kicks off year as City of Culture 2021

5 June 2021, 16:29

By Kate Buck

The streets of Coventry have come alive with performers as it kicks off its year as UK City of Culture.

The Coventry Moves event was billed as "a playful and engaging introduction to Coventry, its stories, and its people".

Organisers said it was an opportunity for every home in Coventry to be part of the 12-month festival.

Coventry was named City of Culture in 2017 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The trust which has been organising Coventry's showcase announced last summer that it was delaying the start of its programme to May 2021 because of the impact and ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Coventry was named City of Culture in 2017 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Coventry was named City of Culture in 2017 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Picture: PA
A winner is chosen every four years, and holds the honour for one year
A winner is chosen every four years, and holds the honour for one year. Picture: PA

The first city to be awarded the accolade was Derry-Londonderry in 2013, followed by Hull in 2017.

A winner is chosen every four years, and holds the honour for one year.

In Coventry, which holds the title for 2021, there is expected to be a significant boost in visitor numbers, and more than £110 million in additional investment secured between 2018 and 2022.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old who was chased and stabbed to death

Boys, 14 and 16, arrested after 14-year-old is stabbed to death
People wading through a flooded street

Deadly flash floods and mudslides leave thousands displaced in Sri Lanka
A huge queue of young people formed in Harrow

Huge queues at Covid-19 vaccine 'drop in' for over 18s in Harrow
Kabul hospital

Afghanistan hit by vaccine delay amid deadly virus surge

Shamima Begum said she joined IS so she wouldn't be "left behind"

Shamima Begum says she joined IS so she wouldn't be 'the friend left behind'
Mr Sunak described the agreement as a "huge prize"

G7: Chancellor hails agreement to make big firms pay 'fair share' of tax

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz: UK should 'do the right thing' in Shamima Begum case

Maajid Nawaz: UK should 'do the right thing' in Shamima Begum case
Excess vaccines should be given to 'countries that need it' rather than kids, expert insists

Excess vaccines should be given to 'countries that need it' rather than kids, expert insists
Margaret Hodge tells LBC why she reported Unite to the police

Margaret Hodge on why she reported Unite union over ‘plot to oust anti-Corbyn MPs’
Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

Longtime Tory voter abandons party over Covid travel restrictions
Covid crisis: 'My business has been totally destroyed over the last 17 months'

Furious caller hits out at 'hapless' Govt as his business is 'destroyed'
'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford

'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London