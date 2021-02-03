Breaking News

Covid: UK records 1,322 deaths and 19,202 cases in latest daily total

An NHS Test and Trace worker directs a car at a drive through testing centre in Southport, Lancashire. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

A further 1,322 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, with 19,202 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

While the number of deaths remains high, the lockdown appears to be working, recording a 25.1 percent decrease in Covid cases over the last seven days.

Hospital numbers and deaths, which lag behind case rates, are also down over the last seven days. Despite the terrible death toll, the numbers are down 13.4 percent in the last week, with the number of patients admitted to hospital down 22.2 percent.

The UK also hit a milestone of vaccinating 10 million people against Covid-19, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock heralding it as a "hugely significant milestone in our national effort against this virus".

"Every jab makes us all a bit safer - I want to thank everyone playing their part," he tweeted.

Responding to the news, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "The magic 10,000,000 reached. That is ten million of the most vulnerable and those who look after them. Well done to the best team in the world!"

Government data up to February 2 shows of the 10,520,433 jabs given in the UK so far, 10,021,471 were first doses - a rise of 374,756 on the previous day's figures.

Some 498,962 were second doses, an increase of 2,166 on figures released the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 408,155.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 414,877 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day in order to meet the Government's target of 15 million first doses by February 15.

In England, a total of 9,126,930 Covid-19 vaccinations had taken place between December 8 and February 2, according to provisional NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 301,559 on the previous day's figures.

Of this number, 8,663,041 were the first dose of the vaccine, a rise of 300,173 on the previous day, while 463,889 were the second dose, an increase of 1,386.

The NHS England data shows a total of 1,037,411 jabs have been given to people in the South West between December 8 and February 2, including 981,771 first doses and 55,640 second doses.

This compares to 1,646,671 first doses and 70,171 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 1,716,842.

