Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reveals she suffered three miscarriages before losing baby last year

20 March 2023, 08:22

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Picture: Getty/Social Media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Cristiano Ronaldo' partner Georgina Rodriguez suffered three miscarriages before losing their baby last year, the Spanish influencer has revealed.

Georgina was expecting to give birth to twins in April last year. The pair welcomed their daughter Bella Esmeralda, but lost Bella's twin brother Angel.

"Every time I went to the gynaecologist’s at night I had nightmares because I was worried about what position they would be in, what the delivery would be like, if it would be a Caesarean section," Georgina said.

"I was very afraid at each ultrasound. I felt very tense because I’d had three previous miscarriages and I came home in pieces."

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia after joining Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia after joining Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr. Picture: Getty

Paying tribute to their unborn son Angel, Ronaldo said paid tribute: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple were expecting twins last April
The couple were expecting twins last April. Picture: Social Media

Georgina makes the revelations in her new Netflix documentary 'I am Georgina', according to The Sun, which will be released on Friday.

In the documentary, she says: "They were born on Easter Monday. The most-awaited moment arrives and your heart stops.

"Bella was born strong and healthy but a piece of my heart shattered. You ask yourself how you’re going to carry on.

Georgina Rodriguez's new Netflix documentary drops on Friday
Georgina Rodriguez's new Netflix documentary drops on Friday. Picture: Getty

"I wasn’t prepared to accept or recognise what had happened to me and I wasn’t ready to tell my children about it.

"As I still had a belly, I told them that Angel was still going to wait a bit to be born, until Cris told them that Angel was in Heaven. That was a dose of reality.”

