TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 30 as tributes pour in for ‘kindest soul’

By Chris Samuel

Tributes have been paid to TikTok star and mum-of-two Jehane Thomas, who died suddenly after suffering months of migraines and "bouts of illness".

Jehane died unexpectedly on Friday, March 17 aged just 30, Yorkshire Live reported.

She leaves behind two sons: Isaac, 3, and Elijah, 1.

Jehane was well known for sharing insights into life as parent to her tens of thousands of followers TikTok, and would share vlogs, cleaning hacks, shopping hauls, and packed lunch prep tips.

She also had her own arts and crafts business, Print and Pack UK.

Her passing was unexpected despite several months of illness and migraines, her friends said.

Jehane, from Doncaster, had posted videos on her TikTok profile detailing her struggles with optic neuritis, a condition caused optic nerve inflammation.

Her loved ones have voiced their shock at her sudden death, with her best friend best friend Alyx Reast leading the tributes online.

"Jehane Thomas was a 30-year-old mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023," he wrote.

"Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken.

"Her two children have been left without their mum.. Jehane - I promised I’d do what I can for those boys, so that’s what I’m vowing to do. I love you."

There was also an outpouring of tributes on social media, with fellow TikTok star Kelly Medina Enos saying: "I really have no words for the news we have found out today.

"Thank you to your family and friends for allowing me to post my respects.

"My heart is broken, for you, for your family, friends and the boys. Fly high my angel. Life is so short. I love you. Kelly x."

A friend, who was also Jehane's former hairdresser said the social media star was "one of the most beautiful people inside and out", and the "best mummy I’ve had the privilege to have walk through my salon doors".

She added that Jehane was "always loved by so many" and that she can see "exactly why you were and still are loved so much."

Another mourner added: "I can’t tell you that I’m in shock to learn that my friend Jehane Thomas has suddenly passed away.

"I first met her at a previous job and we was in the same team. Then she was the person that introduced me to my now home based travel business.

"We have been to many events together and I know she will be sadly missed by those that knew her. Sending all my love to her family and especially her two boys."

Meanwhile her friend Jade Newby said that Jehane's passing "puts life into perspective even more".

A GoFundMe page set up by Alyx to raise money for Jehane's funeral and support her "beautiful boys" is already close to hitting its goal of £10,000.