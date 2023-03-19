Prince and Princess of Wales mark Mother's Day with heartwarming family photos of Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared heartwarming family photos of Kate spending time with George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate Mother's Day.

William and Kate shared two images with thei children on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk last year.

A group photo - taken by photographer Matt Porteous - shows Kate surrounded by George, Charlotte and Louis as they perch up in a tree.

The second portrait shows Kate cradling Louis in her arms as she grins down at him.

He can be seen sweetly holding onto his mum's hand as she plays with him.

The royals captioned the pictures saying: "Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours."

The images are believed to have been taken on the same day as their Christmas card from last year.

It is not the first time the couple have turned to photographer Matt Porteous for a shoot, having also asked him to capture moments for their 2021 Christmas card and Prince George's third birthday portraits.

The post quickly amassed just under 300,000 likes in the space of an hour on instagram, with fans sharing the support in the comments.

One person said: "Happy Mother's Day Princess of Wales and to all Mother's who celebrating today. Lovely pics!"

Another Instagram user said: "Beautiful Mother with her beautiful children."