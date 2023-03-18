Prince Louis set to be at King's coronation with George and Charlotte, but Archie and Lilibet will miss out

Prince Louis is now expected to attend the coronation alongside his siblings. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Royals

By Kit Heren

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children George, Charlotte and Louis will be at King Charles' coronation, but Harry and Meghan's son and daughter Archie and Lilibet are set to miss out, according to reports.

George and Charlotte, aged 9 and 7 respectively, had already been expected to attend the ceremony on May 6, but Louis, 4, had been considered "too young" by some.

But a rehearsal plan suggests that all three of the Prince of Wales' children will go to their grandfather's coronation.

The plan, seen by the Times, also indicates that Archie and Lilibet, Prince Harry's children with Meghan Markle, will not be there.

The Sussex parents themselves have yet to confirm whether they will take part in the coronation. If they do, officials may be able to accommodate their children in the plans.

The document shows how the Prince and Princess of Wales and the three children will process out of the abbey after the King and Camilla.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's family will process out after the King. Picture: Getty

Princess Anne the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will also take part in the procession.

But none of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will process, as they are not working royals.

The rift between Harry and the rest of the royal family after a series of explosive revelations in his book and Netflix documentary is still said to be painful.

Harry and Meghan may not be very popular with their family at the coronation and they will not be invited to take part in the official balcony appearance.

Princess Lilibet and her brother Archie are unlikely to be there. Picture: Royals

"They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, "I hope they'll be seated in Iceland," a friend of the royal family told the Mail.

"Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.:

Meanwhile Camilla's teenage grandchildren are also expected to go. The Queen Consort had pushed for them to carry the canopy under which she would be anointed, but this plan was quashed.

Royal sources said it would be "wholly improper" to discuss Camilla's grandchildren attending but not some of the King's.

Charles himself was four when he attended his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation, although he did not stay for the full three hours. Princess Anne was two and did not attend, although she was on the balcony for the official photographs later.