Harry and Meghan 'expected to attend' Coronation as Buckingham Palace 'includes Sussexes in plans'

King Charles coronation is taking place in May. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Harry and Meghan are being included in preparations for King Charles' coronation, including seating and dining plans, despite the Sussexes not yet accepting their invite.

Staff in charge of organising the historic occasion have been asked to include Harry and Meghan in all arrangements for the Coronation, which will take place on May 6.

The Sussexes confirmed last week that they had been invited to the Coronation, but refused to say whether or not they would accept.

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Charles and Camilla chose not to attend Princess Lilibet's christening in the United States.

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Alamy

It is likely that negotiations around what events the couple would attend, where they would sit, what they would wear and, of course, their security, will go right to the wire.

But the fact that officials within the Master of the Household’s Department and Lord Chamberlain’s Office are anticipating their attendance is the strongest suggestion yet that the Sussexes could make an appearance.

It was not clear whether the pair would be invited to the coronation after a series of damaging interviews, Harry's bombshell memoir Spare and the couple's controversial Netflix documentary 'Harry and Meghan'.

One source told the Mail: "Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning.... the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything.

"No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted - it could, of course, be just in case they do - but it’s clearly not a “no”.

"The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance."

A second source said: "The indication is that they are, although there is a lot that needs to be worked through first."

A spokesman for the Sussexes revealed last week: "I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation."

But they added: "An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

The Sussexes' announcement came a day after Prince Harry revealed he has always felt different to the rest of the Royal Family - and that mother Princess Diana was the same - in a televised event focusing on trauma.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments in a live-streamed interview with author Dr Gabor Mate to promote his explosive memoir Spare.

Harry said: "I certainly have felt throughout my life my younger years I felt slightly different to the rest of my family."I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me.

"It didn't make sense at the time I felt as though my body was in there, but my head was out and sometimes it was vice versa."

It comes after the revelation that the Sussexes will be 'offered Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly given 'weeks' to leave their British home at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, following the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare.

It is believed Prince Andrew, who has been asked to leave his Royal Lodge, was offered the Sussexes' old Windsor home by the King.

When does King Charles' Coronation take place?

King Charles' Coronation will take place on May 6. Picture: Getty

King Charles III will officially be crowned alongside wife Camilla Parker-Bowles on May 6, 2023 and the royal family are preparing themselves for a big weekend of celebrations.

A full schedule of plans and celebrations are currently being planned for the coronation weekend including an extravagant ceremony and a concert.

On Saturday 6th, we'll see the King and the Queen Consort crowned head of state in an official ceremony.

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle, with several thousand tickets being made available to the public.

It has been confirmed by the government that the UK will get an extra bank holiday in 2023 to mark the royal occasion. Downing Street has stated it will take place on May 8th, two days after the actual event.