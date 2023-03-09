Royal line of succession now includes Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as Prince Andrew drops two places

Lilibet and Archie are now in the royal line of succession. Picture: Alamy/Royals

By Kit Heren

The royal line of succession has been updated to include Archie and Lilibet's royal titles, after Harry and Meghan's daughter was publicly called a princess for the first time at her christening.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are now sixth and seventh on the list. The updated rankings mean Prince Andrew has dropped two places to eighth on the list.

The top ten royals in line to the throne after King Charles are now Prince William, followed by his children George, Charlotte and Louis, then Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet, with Prince Andrew, his daughter Princess Eugenie and her first daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi behind them.

It comes after Harry and Meghan used the title of princess for Lilibet, their 21-month-old daughter, for the first time on Wednesday as it was announced she had been christened in California.

The royal couple called their daughter "Princess Lilibet Diana" in a statement announcing she had been christened in a private ceremony at the Sussexes' Montecito home in California.

Princess Lilibet was christened recently in California. Picture: Royals

Harry and Meghan said Lilibet's title of "princess" was her birthright after it was claimed the King let them call their children "prince" and "princess" at the Queen's funeral.

Prince Harry was said to have been told his children could use the titles in a private conversation with Charles during during the mourning last year. The move was seen as a kind of olive branch to the Sussexes.

The Sussexes declared on Wednesday: "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch.

"This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

It's been reported that despite the couple's repeated attacks against the monarchy, they had been in touch with royal aides over the issue of naming Lilibet "princess".

Harry and Meghan with Prince Archie in 2019. Picture: Alamy

It was claimed they feared their children would not be given use of the titles, which they were granted when Charles came to the throne.

"The appropriate conversations took place ahead of Lilibet's christening," a royal source told The Mirror.

It is understood they will use the name for formal settings, with Harry and Meghan wanting to ensure Archie and Lilibet can use the titles if they choose to as they grow up, or drop them altogether.

The couples' fears for their children's titles extends back years. In 2021, Meghan claimed in their controversial interview with Oprah that Archie had not been allowed to be a prince because of his race.

However, he was actually not given the title immediately because of the rules around who gets to call themselves a prince or princess.

Rules set out more than 100 years ago by George V say they get the titles by being children of the son of the monarch – meaning they now get to use them because Charles has acceded to the throne.

The top ten royals in the line of succession

1. Prince William

2. Prince George of Wales

3. Princess Charlotte

4. Prince Louis of Wales

5. Prince Harry

6. Prince Archie

7. Princess Lilibet

8. Prince Andrew

9. Princess Beatrice

10. Sienna Mapelli Mozzi