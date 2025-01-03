Critical incident' declared at Surrey hospital as patients sent home over virus concerns

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Surrey Hospital has warned people to only attend in cases of a "life-threatening emergency" after a critical incident was declared following the spread of winter viruses.

East Surrey Hospital has asked the public to use alternative NHS services, including non-emergency number 111, local pharmacies, GPs, as well as urgent treatment centres in a bid to priorities the most severely ill patients.

It comes amid the spread of common winter viruses - including Norovirus, the winter vomiting bug - with Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust declaring the 'critical incident' on Thursday.

The move was made to ensure emergency care is available for the most seriously ill patients.

A spokesperson for the hospital said on Thursday: “Our staff are working around the clock to minimise disruption to those already on our wards, treat all patients coming into our Emergency Department, and continue to discharge patients who no longer require acute care to ensure we have available beds for those who need admission, but please only attend East Surrey Hospital in a life-threatening emergency.

“If your condition isn’t life-threatening, please utilise other NHS services such as 111 online, your local pharmacy or GP, as well as nearby treatment centres at Crawley, Caterham Dene, Horsham and East Grinstead.

"This will help ensure emergency care is available to patients who need it most.”

Visitors to the hospital are also being asked to follow tight infection control measures in an attempt curb the spread of common winter viruses.

Those visiting the Surrey hospital have been asked to practice good hand-hygiene, reducing their movement around the site, and wearing masks in clinical areas for the first time this winter.

The announcement on the decision reads: "People should however continue to attend appointments unless they are contacted to reschedule. Cancer and our other most urgent operations will continue to be prioritised.

"The public can help us manage these periods of demand by ensuring they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attending the Emergency Department for serious illnesses, accidents and life-threatening emergencies.

"If you are unwell and your need is non-urgent please visit NHS 111 online as your first port of call for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your needs. You can also call NHS 111, although phone lines remain very busy.