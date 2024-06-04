Critical incident declared as London hospitals cancel operations due to 'cyber attack'

4 June 2024, 12:42 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 13:06

Ambulances lined up outside London's Kings College Hospital A&E (file image)
Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Surgeries at London hospitals have been cancelled due to a suspected cyber attack.

A critical incident has been declared and Guy’s and St Thomas’ and Kings College hospital have cancelled operations.

Staff were unable to access an IT system needed for blood transfusions, LBC understands.

The IT hack affects the systems used at the Royal Brompton, heart and lung specialist Harefield Hospital, Guy's, St Thomas' & King's College hospitals.

Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals have been forced to cancel all transplant surgery. Nearby hospitals in London are accepting extra patients.

The CEO of Guy’s and St Thomas’ wrote to stage saying there was a ‘critical incident’ affected pathology services.

“This is having a major impact on the delivery of our services, with blood transfusions being particularly affected.

“Some activity has already been cancelled or redirected to other providers at short notice as we prioritise the clinical work that we are able to safely carry out.”

Clinical staff were told that “our pathology partner Synnovis experienced a major IT incident earlier today.”

The husband of a patient asked yesterday: "My wife has a phlebotomy appointment at 7.40am for gestational diabetes checks amongst other things.

"She received a text at 7pm this evening saying phlebotomy services are cancelled until further notice. What can she do? Is the appt still taking place? Really poor comms."

A spokesman for King's College Hospital in London confirmed it was affected by the cyber attack.

The incident is thought to have occurred on Monday, meaning some departments could not connect to their main server. In a letter to staff, King's said the "major IT incident" was having a major impact on the delivery of services, with blood transfusions particularly affected.

Some procedures have been cancelled or redirected to other NHS providers, it said.

