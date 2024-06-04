Man plucked to safety from crane as fire rages at building site in Canning Town in east London

A man was rescued from the crane above a fire in Canning Town. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man was rescued from crane hundreds of feet above a huge fire at a construction site in east London.

70 firefighters and ten fire engines raced to Silvertown Way in Canning Town earlier this morning after the ground floor of a construction site set alight.

Members of the public filmed huge clouds of smoke billowing into the air and between buildings.

In one shocking picture, a man could be seen perilously on the edge of a crane as smoke swirls around him. The London Fire Brigade said they rescued some people from the building with the use of a 64m ladder. One person was rescued using a 13.5m ladder. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Canning Town right now pic.twitter.com/1t8A6jSzQa — Coach Tris (@TrisCoach) June 4, 2024

The fire appears to be in the Hallsville Quarter development, which is under construction opposite Canning Town station.

The London Fire Brigade said: “The fire is located in a construction site. One of the Brigade's 64m ladder has been deployed to the scene.”

Firefighters have told residents to keep their windows closed due to the thick smoke in the area.

“The fire has been producing significant amounts of smoke,” said a LFB spokesperson.

“People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area where possible.”

Neighbouring buildings have been evacuated.

Seven people have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.