Dario G star Paul Spencer dies aged 53 following cancer diagnosis

Dario G star Paul Spencer. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Dario G star Paul Spencer has died aged 53 following his cancer diagnosis.

The DJ and producer was best known for his songs including Carnaval De Paris, Sunchyme and Ring Of Fire.

It comes after he revealed in an online post last year that he had stage four rectal cancer and a shadow on his liver.

In an update in January, Spencer revealed his cancer had grown in his liver and had also spread to his lungs.

A post shared on Monday said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today.

"He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore.

"He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him."

Spencer was one of three DJs that originally made up Dario G - the other two being Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer.

After they left, Spencer went on to adopt Dario G as the stage name for his solo act.

Paying tribute to the DJ, electronic duo Phats and Small said: "Lost for words. One of the good guys, you'll be missed brother."

DJ and radio presenter MistaJam wrote: "Sending love and sincere condolences to his friends and family.

"Rest in Peace, thank you for the music."