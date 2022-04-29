Dash cam shows moment motorcyclist is flung into fence in collision- but who is to blame?

Shocking dash cam footage has captured the terrifying moment a motorcyclist was flung from his bike. Picture: Nextbase

By Megan Hinton

Shocking dash cam footage has captured the terrifying moment a motorcyclist was flung from his bike after a car made a right turn into an empty road.

The rider of the motorbike had attempted to over take the car on the on the A576 in Salford last December, but instead ended up colliding with the car.

The clip shows the rider overtaking on the right hand side of the vehicle which then turns right onto another street and flings the man across the road as his bike crashes into a fence.

Miraculously after the collision the motorcyclist managed to pick himself up off of the floor and walk around but did sustain a back injury.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damaged, and the motorcyclist was not insured after he borrowed the bike from a friend.

The driver of the car said he was shocked at the rider's "lack of safety gear", telling The Sun: "It happened really suddenly and was quite reckless driving.

"I can’t really think of an excuse for it, and it could have been a lot worse considering the lack of safety gear that the motorcyclist had on.

"I am thankful that I managed to get footage of the accident and that the motorcyclist was okay in the end."

The Highway Code states that before turning right road users should: "Watch out for cyclists, motorcyclists, pedestrians, and other road users. [And] Check your mirrors and blind spot again to make sure you are not being overtaken, then make the turn."

Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, a dash cam company said: "There’s little doubt that this could have ended extremely badly.

"From my point of view, the motorcyclist was clearly travelling too fast and also attempted to pass the car on the right hand side which was not the correct side. That’s why this incident has occurred.

"Looking at the video it’s clear that the driver was indicating and driving at a sensible speed.

"This distinct lack of concentration and awareness of the Highway Code from the motorcyclist is not only dangerous for road users but also anyone else in their vicinity, especially pedestrians who might have been walking on the pavement.

"The fact that the motorcyclist had little safety protection and was uninsured made the situation even more dangerous.

"Video footage from a Dash Cam acts as an independent witness in these situations and proves crucial for protecting motorists from fault.

"The increasing use of dash cams is providing evidence to insurers and to police. Actually the footage here is clearly an example for us all to learn what’s gone wrong and improve road safety."