Defeated Tory Steve Baker tells LBC being an MP is a 'dreadful job' and declares 'thank God I'm free'

5 July 2024, 08:36

Steve Baker lost his seat in Wycombe
Steve Baker lost his seat in Wycombe. Picture: LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker is rejoicing after losing his seat in the election, telling LBC: "Being an MP is a dreadful job."

The veteran Tory lost his seat in Wycombe to Labour's Emma Reynolds after saying on-air he had a "one per cent chance" of winning his seat.

But Mr Baker appeared delighted about losing his seat, telling LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "Thank God I'm free."

“I fought this campaign to win, I wanted to win, I wanted to go ahead and do my duty but Nick, I have to tell you, it is a dreadful job and I am thank god I’m free. I will not be back,” the avid Brexiteer said.  

Former Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker is delighted to be 'set free' after losing election

Pressed on why the job is dreadful, Mr Baker went on: “I’ve been threatened with hanging, my throat slit, acid…I constantly carry this SOS device because you know if I get stabbed I’d prefer not to bleed to death.

“I’m really very happy I’ve got my life back, I’m not sorry. My identity is not tied up in being an MP but it’s been a real privilege to do it.” 

Read More: Downfall of the Tory big beasts: Liz Truss and 11 Cabinet Ministers lose their seats in mass Tory bloodbath

Read More: Tory big beasts fall while Farage finally becomes an MP: Key moments from election night

He added: “Thank God it’s over.”

Mr Baker was also pressed on his decision to go on holiday during the election, a decision he “absolutely doesn’t” regret.

“If anybody thinks me doing a week’s work, five hours a day and then sailing in the afternoon, if anybody thinks that’s why I’ve lost Wycombe, I’ve possibly got a bridge to sell them,” Mr Baker said.

Suella Braverman apologises for ‘entitled’ Tories’ as she keeps her seat

Mr Baker was among a number of senior Tories to lose their seat in the election.

Other big beasts include Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretray, Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, and the Justice Secretary Alex Chalk.

Other recognisable figures to lose their seat include Jacob Rees-Mogg and, sensationally, Liz Truss, who became the first former prime minister to lose their seat in a century.

Grant Shapps - Defence Secretary

Gillian Keegan - Education Secretary

Johnny Mercer - Veterans Minister

Penny Mordaunt - Leader of the House of Commons

Jonathan Gullis - Tory deputy chairman

Lucy Frazer - Culture Secretary

Simon Hart - Chief Whip

Steve Baker - Northern Ireland minister

Mark Harper - Transport Secretary

Michelle Donelan - Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Alex Chalk - Justice Secretary

Sir Robert Buckland - former Justice Secretary

Therese Coffey - former Environment SecretaryJacob Rees-Mogg - former Brexit secretary

Liz Truss - former Prime Minister

