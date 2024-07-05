Defeated Tory Steve Baker tells LBC being an MP is a ‘dreadful job’ and declares ‘thank God I'm free’

Steve Baker lost his seat in Wycombe. Picture: LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker is rejoicing after losing his seat in the election, telling LBC: "Being an MP is a dreadful job."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The veteran Tory lost his seat in Wycombe to Labour's Emma Reynolds after saying on-air he had a "one per cent chance" of winning his seat.

But Mr Baker appeared delighted about losing his seat, telling LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "Thank God I'm free."

“I fought this campaign to win, I wanted to win, I wanted to go ahead and do my duty but Nick, I have to tell you, it is a dreadful job and I am thank god I’m free. I will not be back,” the avid Brexiteer said.

Former Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker is delighted to be 'set free' after losing election

Pressed on why the job is dreadful, Mr Baker went on: “I’ve been threatened with hanging, my throat slit, acid…I constantly carry this SOS device because you know if I get stabbed I’d prefer not to bleed to death.

“I’m really very happy I’ve got my life back, I’m not sorry. My identity is not tied up in being an MP but it’s been a real privilege to do it.”

He added: “Thank God it’s over.”

Mr Baker was also pressed on his decision to go on holiday during the election, a decision he “absolutely doesn’t” regret.

“If anybody thinks me doing a week’s work, five hours a day and then sailing in the afternoon, if anybody thinks that’s why I’ve lost Wycombe, I’ve possibly got a bridge to sell them,” Mr Baker said.

Mr Baker was among a number of senior Tories to lose their seat in the election.

Other big beasts include Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretray, Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, and the Justice Secretary Alex Chalk.

Other recognisable figures to lose their seat include Jacob Rees-Mogg and, sensationally, Liz Truss, who became the first former prime minister to lose their seat in a century.

