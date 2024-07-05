Justice Secretary Alex Chalk becomes first Cabinet minister to lose his seat, as Cheltenham falls to Liberal Democrats

By Kit Heren

Alex Chalk has become the first Cabinet minister to lose his seat in the 2024 General Election, with the Liberal Democrats taking his seat.

Justice Secretary Mr Chalk had a majority of just 981 coming into this election.

He had been the MP for Cheltenham since the 2015 election, with his majority decreasing at each subsequent election. The Liberal Democrats had held the seat since 2010.

Mr Chalk is one of several major figures in the Conservative Party who are predicted to lose their seat by the exit poll, which is forecasting a Labour landslide.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps are also set to be dumped out of the House of Commons.

The Liberal Democrats are set to gain Mr Hunt's seat Godalming & Ash from the Conservatives, as predicted in the exit poll.

That would make him the first sitting Chancellor to lose his seat.

Earlier in the night, Sir Robert Buckland, a former Justice Secretary, lost his seat in Swindon South, in Labour's first gain from the Tories.

Sir Robert, who previously held Swindon South with a majority of over 6,000, lost to Labour's Heidi Alexander.

Labour won 21,676 votes, with the Conservatives second on 12,070. Reform UK were third on 6,194. This marks the first Labour gain from the Tories this evening.

Sir Robert had held the seat since 2010, before which it was a Labour constituency for several years.

He hit out at his Conservative colleagues in the wake of his loss, saying: "I've watched colleagues in the Conservative Party strike poses, write inflammatory op-eds, and say stupid things they know they have no evidence for, instead of concentrating on doing the job".

The exit poll shows a Labour landslide with 410 seats, with the party having a majority of 170 seats.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives are set for 131 seats - which would be the lowest number of Tory MPs on record.

The exit poll also forecasts the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and the Green Party on two.

In Scotland, the SNP are expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

