Denmark stops use of AstraZeneca jab in its Covid-19 vaccination programme

Denmark will not use the AstraZeneca jab in its Covid-19 vaccination programme. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

Denmark has become the first country to stop using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab entirely in its vaccination programme due to concerns over extremely rare blood clots.

The Danish Health Authority has issued the following statement: "The Danish Health Authority has decided to continue the vaccination against COVID-19 without the vaccine from AstraZeneca."

However health officials said they may re-adopt the use of the AstraZeneca jab at a later date.

A statement from AstraZeneca was not immediately available.

Around 150,000 people have received the AstraZeneca jab in Denmark. The country was the first to postpone use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March.

