Under-30s to be offered alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca jab

By Joe Cook

People in the UK under the age of 29 will be offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, after the UK medicines regulator found a possible link between the specific vaccine and a rare blood clot condition.

Those between 18 and 29 who do not have an underlying health condition will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna jab in preference to the AstraZeneca jab, where it is available.

People who are over 29 or have had the jab already should still receive their first and second AstraZeneca jab when offered.

The move is based on an assessment that the risk-benefit for those who are under 30-years-old is lower, as they are at a lower risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19.

However, the regulator stressed that they are acting on an "abundance of caution", with the risk of a blood clot "extremely small.

The move follows a safety review from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which looked at concerns that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine may be linked to "very rare and specific types of blood clots with low platelets".

Speaking at a press conference, Dr June Raine, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said the evidence is "firming up" on the potential side effect but that more evidence is needed to establish "beyond doubt" that there is a link.

She added that the "benefits continue to outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people".

According to their data around four in a million people who have received the vaccine developed blood clots.

"We are not advising a stop to any vaccination for any individual in any age group," Professor Wei Shen, chair of the JCVI said.

"We are advising a preference for one vaccine over another vaccine for a particular age group, out of the upmost caution, rather than because we have any serious safety concerns."

Meanwhile, Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Committee of Human Medicines, also stressed that the risk of blood clots in those who catch Covid is much higher than those who take the vaccine.

Professor Van Tam showed that the potential harms due to the vaccine are much lower than that from Covid-19, even at current infection levels. Picture: JCVI/MHRA

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England described the move as a "course correction".

A press conference from the European Medicines Agency about the safety of the AstraZeneca jab is also underway.

The EMA say they have concluded the "unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the vaccine.

They are suggesting anyone who has the following symptoms in the weeks after the injection should seek medical assistance immediately: "shortness of breath; chest pain; leg swelling; persistent abdominal (belly) pain; neurological symptoms, such as severe and persistent headaches or blurred vision; or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of the injection".

However, they added "the chance of having this occur is very low" and "the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for people who receive it".

EMA’s safety committee (#PRAC) has concluded its review of very rare cases of unusual blood clots with AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccine.

👉https://t.co/WGsfRP8PTo pic.twitter.com/aeyzK3bfxd — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) April 7, 2021

On Tuesday, during a visit to an AstraZeneca factory Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to trust the MHRA to regulate safely and urged people to get their jab.

"On the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the best thing people should do is look at what the MHRA say, our independent regulator - that's why we have them, that's why they are independent," he told reporters.

"Their advice to people is to keep going out there, get your jab, get your second jab."

The AstraZeneca vaccine is just one of multiple that are being rolled out in the UK to protect against Covid-19.

No safety issues have been raised with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna jabs and people are still being encouraged to take the vaccine when offered it.

