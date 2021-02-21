Breaking News

Denton fire: Motorway closed as firefighters tackle 'significant' warehouse blaze

By Joe Cook

A 'significant blaze' has broken out at a three-storey warehouse in Denton, Greater Manchester, with six fire engines and an aerial appliance deployed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have advised local people to keep their doors and windows closed, as they work to tackle the blaze on Holland Street, Denton.

A cordon has also been out place by police, with locals told to avoid the area to allow the firefighters to work "safely and efficiently".

Paramedics are also at the scene, the Manchester Evening News reports, although there are no suggestions of any injuries.

🚒 We are dealing with a significant incident in Holland Street, Denton.



👉 The fire involves a three storey warehouse building.



⚠️ If local, keep doors and windows closed and avoid the area. https://t.co/yFumTUIBFn — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) February 21, 2021

Smoke from the 'significant blaze' at a warehouse in Denton can be seen from miles around. Picture: Lee Leicester/NathanJHR

With smoke bellowing across Greater Manchester, local transport has been affected, with traffic management put in place.

As part of this, Highways England have closed parts of the nearby M67 motorway in both directions, with diversions in place.

Multiple fire crews are tackling the fire from aerial platforms. Picture: Louise Caine

In a statement, Highways England added: "There are currently no estimates for how long the closure is likely to remain in place. A number of local roads in the surrounding area are also closed."

