Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

By Will Taylor

Depeche Mode founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died.

The popular electronic band announced his death on social media on Thursday evening.

A statement on the Depeche Mode social media accounts said: "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher.

"Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

"Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as member founded the band in 1980, alongside members Vince Clarke, Martin Gore and Dave Gahan.

Depeche Mode chose their name from French fashion magazine, with Dave Gahan explaining: "It means hurried fashion or fashion dispatch. I like the sound of that."

They went on to release 17 albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide.

The group's third single, ‘Just Can’t Get Enopugh’ propelled them to stardom securing their first top ten hit.

Depeche Mode then released more hits, including ‘Enjoy the Silence’, ‘Strangelove’ and ‘Personal Jesus’.

Tributes for the iconic 80's star have already began flooding in on social media.

Drummer of The Cure Lol Tolhurst paid tribute writing: "Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed. I knew Andy and considered him a friend.

"We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men. My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch."

Carol Decker, lead singer for the band T'Pau, tweeted: "Oh no!!! Fletch was a lovely guy DM one of my all time favourite bands sending all my love to his family friends and band members."

Industrial metal supergroup Calling All Astronauts tweeted: "Omg! Fletch has died, Andy was a really nice bloke, I used to go to his restaurant Gascogne off Abby Road, he was always really friendly.

"And of course Depeche Mode have been an inspiration to so many of us RIP."

Fletcher married in 1993 and leaves behind two children.