Breaking News

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

26 May 2022, 20:47 | Updated: 26 May 2022, 22:09

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60
Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Depeche Mode founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died.

The popular electronic band announced his death on social media on Thursday evening.

A statement on the Depeche Mode social media accounts said: "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher.

"Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

"Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as member founded the band in 1980, alongside members Vince Clarke, Martin Gore and Dave Gahan.

Depeche Mode chose their name from French fashion magazine, with Dave Gahan explaining: "It means hurried fashion or fashion dispatch. I like the sound of that."

Martin Gore, Alan Wilder, Dave Gahan, Andy Fletcher in 1984
Martin Gore, Alan Wilder, Dave Gahan, Andy Fletcher in 1984. Picture: Alamy

They went on to release 17 albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide.

The group's third single, ‘Just Can’t Get Enopugh’ propelled them to stardom securing their first top ten hit.

Depeche Mode then released more hits, including ‘Enjoy the Silence’, ‘Strangelove’ and ‘Personal Jesus’.

Depeche Mode founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died
Depeche Mode founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died. Picture: Alamy

Tributes for the iconic 80's star have already began flooding in on social media.

Drummer of The Cure Lol Tolhurst paid tribute writing: "Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed. I knew Andy and considered him a friend.

"We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men. My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch."

Carol Decker, lead singer for the band T'Pau, tweeted: "Oh no!!! Fletch was a lovely guy DM one of my all time favourite bands sending all my love to his family friends and band members."

Industrial metal supergroup Calling All Astronauts tweeted: "Omg! Fletch has died, Andy was a really nice bloke, I used to go to his restaurant Gascogne off Abby Road, he was always really friendly.

"And of course Depeche Mode have been an inspiration to so many of us RIP."

Fletcher married in 1993 and leaves behind two children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sweet footage from "behind the formality" has been released showing moments from the Queen's life

Queen reveals private footage from her younger years that show 'fun behind formality'

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS

Meghan Markle visits Texas school shooting memorial to 'to offer her condolences as a mother'
The chief of the RMT Union warned LBC's Iain Dale not to 'throw rail workers pay at him'

RMT chief warns Iain Dale not to 'throw train drivers' pay at him'

Fears were raised over the windfall tax effect on inflation

Fears Sunak's windfall tax will make inflation even worse

Ray Liotta has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas police face backlash for '90-minute delay' at school shooting where 19 children died

The BBC will axe Blue Peter channel CBBC from TV

CBBC to be axed from TV along with BBC Four as corporation looks to save money

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men

Pontins has been accused of racially discriminating against gypsies.

Pontins faces watchdog probe into claims of ‘discrimination’ against travellers

Mourners watched on as Bobbi-Anne McLeod's coffin was brought to church

Hundreds of mourners pay respects to murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod at funeral

Former Labour MP Claudia Webbe lost her appeal against her conviction for harassing a love rival

Shamed MP Claudia Webbe loses appeal over conviction for harassing love rival

Rishi Sunak said £400 will be shaved off energy bills from October

Windfall tax on energy firms explained: How do I get Rishi Sunak's new £400 discount?

Bernie Ecclestone, 91, was arrested after trying to board a flight with a gun

Bernie Ecclestone arrested for trying to board flight in Brazil while carrying gun

A Japanese man spent around 2m yen on a realistic costume to look like his favourite breed of dog

Japanese man spends £12,000 on realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal

The 'How To Murder Your Husband' author Nancy Crampton Brophy was found guilty over her husband Daniel Brophy's death.

'How To Murder Your Husband' author convicted of killing her 63-year-old husband

Sasha Johnson's family have spoken of their "daily heartbreak" as Crimestoppers issued a new plea for information

£20,000 reward offered one year after BLM activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head

Latest News

See more Latest News

Texas School Shooting

Texas massacre gunman ‘walked into school unimpeded’

Argentina Maradona

Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks at George Washington University

US to leverage bloc opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine against China – Blinken
A memorial at the site where Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian Authority
Children walk among buildings destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

Russia slams sanctions and seeks to blame West for food crisis
Former US president Donald Trump

Trump ordered to testify in New York civil investigation

Senator Ted Cruz, right, and Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco pray during a vigil in Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School

Police face questions over delays storming Texas school

German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany seeks ‘multipolar’ world, Scholz tells Davos

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama

Albania offers Soviet-built naval base to Nato

Jean-Luc Martinez

Former Louvre president charged with money laundering

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London