Derbyshire schoolboy, 15, charged with two terror offences

11 December 2020, 21:59

West Yorkshire Police arrested a 15-year-old schoolboy on terror charges
West Yorkshire Police arrested a 15-year-old schoolboy on terror charges. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A 15-year-old Derbyshire schoolboy has been charged with multiple terrorism offences.

West Yorkshire Police said the teenager was arrested following an intelligence-led investigation led by counter-terrorism police (CTP) in the North East of England.

The team was assisted by CTP East Midlands and Derbyshire Police.

The boy, from South Derbyshire, appeared via video-link at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication.

His second and most serious charge was for collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The boy appeared via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court
The boy appeared via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA Images

Police said he had previously been arrested under the Terrorism Act in September.

The teenager has been bailed to appear at the same court on January 22 next year.

The force said a 16-year-old boy from south-east London was also arrested as part of the investigation.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

