'Detailed prison maps' leak on dark web as fears grow of jail escapes

By Henry Moore

The National Crime Agency has launched an investigation into a massive leak of prison layouts online amid fears they could be used to help prisoners escape.

Emergency measures have reportedly been enacted at several prisons across the UK after detailed prison plans were leaked on the dark web.

The plans, which include sensor and camera placements, are believed to have been exposed by organised crime groups.

It’s believed the schematics were released online to aid in drug smuggling and prison escapes.

Prison workers were sent a “security alert” to warn them of the leak earlier this month, according to The Times.

According to the publication, staff were told that the perimeters, internal fences and other security measures could be compromised after the leak.

The email sent to workers, seen by the Times, warned that members of the public may have seen the leaked plans and said they could be used by people “attempting to convey items into the establishment/aid an escape,” into or out of a prison.

The Ministry of Justice reportedly confirmed the leak had taken place, but declined to comment further.

A government spokesman said: “We do not comment on security matters.”

Reacting to the leak, former prison governor and counter-terrorism expert Ian Acheson said: “If plans of high-security prisons have been leaked, co-ordinating that with open source material or Google maps could aid an escape after an attack on the exterior of the prison. Much more plausible is using additional data to co-ordinate drone drops.

“But if you can deliver half a kilo of drugs via a drone then you can deliver weapons, explosives, whatever you want. These places are wide open.”

It comes after LBC obtained exclusive insight from Sarah*, a long-time staff member at HMP Wandsworth, revealing shocking details of life inside one of the UK's most troubled prisons.

She describes an environment out of control where self-harm is used by prisoners as a "bargaining tool," vulnerable inmates are used as drug "guinea pigs," and serious violence is common.

The situation at Wandsworth has been of national concern, particularly following the alleged high-profile escape of terror suspect Daniel Khalife a year ago, which sparked a two-day manhunt. Since then, the pressure on the UK prison system has intensified, with concerns over capacity and safety at an all-time high.

HMP Wandsworth has repeatedly been flagged as a serious concern by authorities.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, says conditions at Wandsworth mean the prison is failing to prevent prisoners from reoffending. I’ve spoken to Sarah, who lifts the lid on what it’s really like inside one of England’s most troubled jails.

Despite efforts by the Ministry of Justice to improve the prison estate, Sarah paints a bleak picture.

According to her, “The problem is there is no policing in the prisons because there is no staff... they [inmates] are like caged animals.” She explains that many prisoners remain locked in their cells for up to 24 hours a day, only being let out briefly for food or medication.

Those seeking psychological help, she says, are often the most mentally unwell and psychotic, while others are left to fend for themselves.