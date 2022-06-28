Doctors threaten strikes over '30% pay cut' as UK braces for more industrial action

Britain faces more industrial action as doctors raise the prospect of strikes. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Doctors have called for a reversal to a "30% pay cut" and raised the prospect of strike action to force the Government's hand.

Their call comes on the back of the RMT's rail strikes over pay and conditions disputes and the walkout by barristers over legal aid – while British Airways staff at Heathrow also intend to take action.

The British Medical Association's [BMA] annual meeting in Brighton heard that doctors' pay fell up to 30% against the RPI [a prices index] since 2008.

One consultant said she was "struggling to survive" as a single parent.

Delegates at the conference mandated the BMA to "achieve pay restoration to 2008 value for its members within the next five years".

"Pay restoration is the right, just and moral thing to do, but it is a significant demand and it won't be easy to win," said Dr Emma Runswick, who presented the motion to the conference.

"Every part of the BMA needs to plan for how to achieve this.

Strike action will be another issue for health secretary Sajid Javid. Picture: Getty

"But I'm not foolish, I know that it's likely that industrial action will be required to move the governments on this issue."

She added: "It is outrageous that our pay has been cut by 30%.

"It is outrageous that doctors today are unable to afford mortgages and are delaying starting families due to falling pay.

"It is outrageous that our pay has been cut and it is sensible that we demand it back."

Dr Runswick added: "All around us workers are coming together in trade unions and winning big - last month bin men in Manchester 22%; Gatwick airport workers won a 21% pay increase two weeks ago; and in March cleaners and porters at Croydon hospital won a 24% pay rise.

"Those workers got together and used a key tool that trade unions have - the ability to collectively organise, collectively negotiate and collectively withdraw our labour... vote for this motion and I'll see you on the picket lines."

Doctors could end up joining rail workers on the picket lines. Picture: Getty

The possibility of frontline doctors striking will add to the Government's woes.

It refused to intervene and budge enough to stop rail strikes going ahead and grinding most of Britain's rail network to a halt as it called for reforms on the rail network.

Barristers also took action on Monday in a dispute over legal aid funding.

Reports have suggested NHS and teaching staff have also grown restless – and combined with striking workers at Heathrow, fears of a summer of discontent are growing.

Boris Johnson's government tried to shift the blame for the industrial action during the rail strikes on to Labour, trying to tie the party to the disruption, while Labour blamed the Government for allowing problems to reach the point where workers are walking out.