Donald Trump reveals what Joe Biden wrote in 'inspirational' farewell letter

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has revealed what Joe Biden wrote to him in his "inspirational" farewell letter.

Trump found the letter in his desk on Monday, as he signed executive orders in the Oval Office.

It is part of a tradition, started by President Ronald Reagan, which sees one president leave a welcome note to his successor.

He pulled out the letter and held it up for the cameras, showing a handwritten 47 on the envelope for the 47th president.

"It was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter. Enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is," Trump later said.

He called the letter "very generous" as he later shared it in full with Fox News.

The letter said: "Dear President Trump, as I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years.

"The American people — and people around the world — look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace and grace for our nation.

"May God bless you and guide you as he has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding."

Trump refused to attend Mr Biden's inauguration in 2021 but did leave a letter for him when he came into office.

Mr Biden said at the time: "The president wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous."

Details of what was said have not been revealed.