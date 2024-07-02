Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case set to be delayed after immunity ruling

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case is set to be delayed after it was ruled that he has partial immunity from prosecution.

The former president, who was convicted last month of 34 counts of falsifying business records, is due to be sentenced next week on July 11.

But following the Supreme Court's ruling on Monday it could be pushed back two more weeks.

The ruling stated that former presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for their "official acts", but no immunity for "unofficial acts".

Trump's lawyers argued that the Supreme Court’s decision confirmed the defence position in the New York case that some prosecution evidence should not have been allowed because this constituted official presidential acts.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that they believed those arguments were "without merit", but noted they were not opposed to adjourning the sentencing as the judge considers the matter.

In a letter filed on Tuesday, prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg's office said they would be open to delaying the sentencing for up to two weeks.

"Although we believe the defendant's arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request" to delay the sentencing pending determination of the motion, the letter said.

If a delay is granted, it would push a sentencing decision past the Republican National Convention, which will kick off in Milwaukee on July 15.

The move would mean that Trump, now the presumptive Republican nominee, could become the Republican presidential candidate while it remains unknown what sentence he will face.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.