Donald Trump's Deputy Assistant Says The President "Doesn't Have A Racist Bone In His Body"

Donald Trump's former strategist told Eddie Mair the President is "the least racist man I have ever met" because "he doesn't see colour".

"He doesn't have a racist bone in his body"

Eddie Mair spoke to Sebastian Gorka, former strategist and Deputy Assistant to President Trump who called Mr Trump the "least racist man I have ever met."

He dismissed some Democrats' claims that the President's own language and actions give inspiration to the sort of people who carry out out attacks and shootings, such as the one in El Paso and the one in Ohio.

He stressed: "This is a man [Mr Trump] who has said these people [the shooters] have no place in decent society" and called such allegations "a lie" as the President "doesn't have a racist bone in his body".

Mr Gorka praised Mr Trump's policies that have meant the US has "the lowest minority unemployment since record keeping began, that's for Hispanics and that's for blacks as well."

He said: "If there is a side in the US that has normalised political violence, it's the left."

People gather at makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4. Picture: PA. Picture: PA

"This is a mental health issue"

Speaking about the shootings, Sebastian Gorka stressed: "We have to stick to the facts and understand that above all else this is a mental health issue"

When Eddie Mair asked him about polls that suggest between 54-59% of Americans think that President Trump's decisions and behaviour had encouraged white supremacist groups, Mr Gorka dismissed the polls as "the same kind of polls that said Brexit would never happen."

He stressed: "I've worked with the President, I know who he is and what he believes"

"He doesn't see colour"

When asked to explain why he thinks Mr Trump is "the least racist person he's ever met", he said the President "doesn't see colour."

He expanded by saying "Ben Carson is his Housing Secretary. His most senior advisor is an Orthodox Jew, who happens to be his son-in-law."

Sebastian Gorka highlighted: "It's really disgusting that you see Democrat nominees using a double tragedy to make a hay out of the mass murder. This is a mental health issue, it's not about guns."

He added that he doesn't think Donald Trump has ever said anything either in public or in private that could be described as racist.

