El Paso Shooting: 20 Killed And Dozens Injured At Busy Shopping Centre On Texas Border

20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting in Texas. Picture: PA

20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting in a busy shopping centre in the Texas border town of El Paso.

A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody as police investigate whether the shooting was a hate crime.

Officers said 26 people had been injured in the attack, with most of the victims believed to have been shot at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall.

The store was filled with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said police were investigating whether a document posted online shortly before the shooting was written by the suspect.

Police Chief Greg Allen described the scene as "a horrific one", adding that many of the wounded had life-threatening injuries.

Ivan Pierre Aguire, a reporter in El Paso, told Andrew Castle that residents were being turned away from giving blood because so many wanted to help.

"They're asking people to make appointments now because people, El Paso's like that, lots of people went down to give blood," he said.

"People are dropping off water and ice and so many people were giving blood that people had to be turned away.

"There is so many people trying to give blood and trying to help out."

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

....Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

US President Donald Trump tweeted his "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to the "great people of Texas" after the shooting.

He added that the incident was "not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice".

"There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people," he said.

In a separate incident in Ohio, nine people have been killed and 16 others injured in a shooting in Dayton. The shooter is also dead.

More to follow...