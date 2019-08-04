Ohio Shooting: Police Confirm Shooter Dead After 9 Killed And 16 Others Injured

9 people were killed and 16 others injured in a mass shooting in Ohio, just hours after 20 people died in a separate shooting incident in El Paso, Texas. Picture: PA

Police in Ohio have confirmed 10 people - including the shooter - have died and 16 others injured at the second mass shooting in the US in 24 hours.

Police in the US state of Ohio say nine people have been killed in a shooting incident in Ohio, with more than a dozen others injured.

The shooter has also died in the incident.

A spokesperson for Kettering Health Network, which operates several hospitals in the area, say they were expecting and receiving victims from the shooting - but did not give any indication of how many or the extent of their injuries.

#OregonDistrict #update Lt. Col. Carper: at 1:22am active shooter situation began in oregon district. The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

It comes just hours after twenty people were killed in a shooting incident in El Paso, near the Texas border.

More than two dozen people were injured in the attack at a busy shopping centre. A 21 year-old man has been taken into custody by police.

More to follow...